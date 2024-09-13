Revel in regal drapes

HYDERABAD: Shyamal and Bhumika, a dynamic duo in the fashion world, have once again captured attention with their latest bride and groom collection. Known for their knack for merging tradition with a modern twist, they consistently push the envelope in Indian fashion, crafting pieces that are both timeless and in tune with today’s trends.

Their new collection is no exception, drawing deeply from India’s rich cultural history while appealing to the contemporary tastes of today’s couples.

Shyamal shared a bit about the inspiration behind their designs, “When creating this collection, we envisioned a real person, aiming for a regal look that today’s brides and grooms would love - without feeling like they’re wearing a costume.” This thoughtful approach is evident in every piece, blending the grandeur of the past with the elegance needed for today’s celebrations.

The collection is a beautiful showcase of the cultural influences that have shaped Indian fashion over the years. “Our country is a melting pot of cultures, each influencing our traditional attire in unique ways,” Bhumika explained. This is clear in the way their designs mix styles - think Mughal-inspired buttis on classic sarees paired with Victorian sleeves on modern blouses. Each garment tells a story, reflecting India’s diverse cultural heritage while embracing global trends.

A key focus of the collection is the careful selection of fabrics, with a strong emphasis on sustainability.

“All our fabrics are biodegradable, most are handwoven, and our work leaves little to no environmental impact in terms of energy usage or waste,” Shyamal pointed out. Their commitment to eco-friendly practices ensures that each piece is as luxurious as it is sustainable.

The colour palette of the collection is as diverse as the fabrics themselves. “While drawing inspiration from history and tradition, we’ve connected it with the modern aesthetic of the global Indian,” Bhumika noted. The result is a stunning array of hues, from soft pastels to vibrant jewel tones, each chosen to resonate with both traditional and modern sensibilities.

Hyderabad holds a special place in the hearts of these designers. It’s where their journey began 25 years ago, and the city has since become a key market for their high-end bridal wear. “Hyderabad is very dear to our hearts. It’s emerging as a hub for discerning buyers from the south and east of the country,” Shyamal reflected.