Showcase of indigenous craft

HYDERABAD: The Naayaab showcase in Hyderabad celebrated not only the beauty of traditional Indian crafts but also the enduring legacy of the artisans who created them.

“Crafting is woven into the fabric of my life, a tradition passed down through generations,” says Lajwanti, an artist deeply connected to her heritage. For her and many others like Kamaljit, their creations are more than just products - they reflect their identity and values. “Every piece I create reflects my life and the traditions I uphold,” she shares.

Japani Shyam echoes this sentiment, adding, “Every creation is a promise to our ancestors that their legacy will not be forgotten.” These artisans, along with many others showcased at the event, are preserving a rich cultural lineage, blending the past with the present, and ensuring that India’s traditions remain alive in a modern world.

Bringing together exquisite works from across the country, the Naayaab showcase celebrated India’s rich cultural heritage and intricate craftsmanship handed down through generations, even as these traditions face the challenge of being overshadowed by modern trends.

Renowned architect and cultural advocate Nisha JamVwal led the event with enthusiasm. A long-time supporter of Indian crafts, she is deeply committed to preserving these traditions for future generations. Reflecting on her journey into the world of craft, Nisha shared, “India’s traditional crafts represent centuries of artistry, skill, and cultural wisdom. These masterpieces often take years of training and countless hours of meticulous work, yet today they face the danger of being forgotten.”

She emphasised the importance of preserving and supporting India’s indigenous craftsmen, describing them as the true keepers of the country’s cultural heritage. “Contemporary art might be in the spotlight, but we cannot overlook the deep-rooted artistry of our traditional craftspeople,” she said with conviction.

Nisha’s journey into the world of Indian crafts began with her mentor, Roshan Kalapesi, who introduced her to its beauty. Kalapesi, in turn, was guided by the legendary Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay, encouraging Nisha to explore the rich world of traditional craftsmanship.

“I travelled around India and met remarkable craftsmen, from Jaidev Bagel, the master of Bastar work, to Satyanarayan Lalkaran, the guardian of Mithila art. I saw firsthand the dedication these artists put into their craft. These aren’t just pieces of art; they are pieces of history, tradition, and culture, and they deserve to be cherished,” she recalled.

In Hyderabad, the event received strong support from local patrons, particularly Pinky Reddy, who played a pivotal role in bringing the event to the city. Pinky, a known advocate for promoting traditional arts, spoke passionately about her involvement, emphasising the importance of preserving Indian crafts and culture.