Stay vigilant during immersion, Milad-un-Nabi: Hyderabad Commissioner of Police

HYDERABAD: In preparation for Lord Ganesh idol immersion and Milad-un-Nabi, Hyderabad Commissioner of Police (CP) CV Anand interacted with officials of the southeast and east zones on Thursday.

Noting that these zones are highly sensitive areas due to the diverse population, the CP urged the police officers to be vigilant over unscrupulous elements that are likely to disrupt communal harmony.

The top cop also gave special directives to ensure procession vehicles follow designated routes as per the regulations. Anand also directed the traffic cops to ensure smooth flow of traffic during the processions.

Liquor stores to be shut

The CP also issued an order directing the wine shops and bars in the city to remain closed between 6 am on September 17 and 6 pm on September 18 on account of the final immersion of the idols.

SCR to run 8 spl trains

The SCR on Thursday announced that it will be running eight special MMTS trains between 10 pm on September 17 and 4 pm on September 18 to clear the additional surge of passengers during the Ganesh idol immersion process. Additionally, 12 special trains will be run between Secunderabad and Srikakulam Road railway stations for Dasara, Diwali and Chhat festivals in October and November.