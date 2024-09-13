Tales of warrior king

HYDERABAD: Ever wondered what it was like to live in India’s most vibrant empire? While we may never experience it firsthand (unless there is a possibility of time travel), the audience at Ravindra Bharathi got a taste of that vibrant past through the dance ballet ‘Raiturayala Swarna Charitam’ - The Golden Era of the Legendary King Sri Krishna Deva Raya, organised by the Bharata Rangasthali Academy of Fine Arts and the Department of Language and Culture, Government of Telangana.

Our land is rich with stories - of the fierce, the fearless, and the fallen. These tales teach, inspire, and guide generations. One such story is about the great ruler Sri Krishna Deva Raya of the Vijayanagara Empire. Inspired by his legacy,

Kuchipudi dancer Koka Vijayalakshmi curated this ballet back in 2010, marking the 500th anniversary of his coronation with grand celebrations. The performance, which explores his reign from his coronation to his victory at the battle of Raichur, also includes a touching folk tale about a farmer from his kingdom. Premiering in Penugonda, it received enthusiastic acclaim and was performed across two states over years.

“The coronation day falls on August 8 each year. We first performed this ballet on August 8, 2010, during the 500th coronation festival in Penugonda, and continued until June 2018. The following year, the world faced the COVID-19 pandemic, and cultural activities came to a halt. Every year, we remember this occasion and celebrate in a small way with friends who love the great empire and the king. Our group, ‘Anegundi Kshetra Samuha,’ was recently invited to the ‘Vijayanagara Utsava’ by the royal descendant of Sri Krishna Deva Raya at Anegundi. Inspired by this, we bought back the ballet to Hyderabad to mark the 514th year of his coronation,” said Koka Vijayalakshmi.

Set in the Vijayanagara Empire, the ballet takes the audience on a journey through the captivating history of Sri Krishna Deva Raya. It begins with ‘Chanina Naalula Tenugu Kattulu Saanabettina Banda Ee Penugonda Konda’, a piece by Rallapalli Anantha Krishna Sarma that celebrates Penugonda Fort, one of the capitals of the Vijayanagara Kingdom.