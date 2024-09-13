Tales of warrior king

HYDERABAD: Ever wondered what it was like to live in India’s most vibrant empire? While we may never experience it firsthand (unless there is a possibility of time travel), the audience at Ravindra Bharathi got a taste of that vibrant past through the dance ballet ‘Raiturayala Swarna Charitam’ - The Golden Era of the Legendary King Sri Krishna Deva Raya, organised by the Bharata Rangasthali Academy of Fine Arts and the Department of Language and Culture, Government of Telangana.
Our land is rich with stories - of the fierce, the fearless, and the fallen. These tales teach, inspire, and guide generations. One such story is about the great ruler Sri Krishna Deva Raya of the Vijayanagara Empire. Inspired by his legacy,
Kuchipudi dancer Koka Vijayalakshmi curated this ballet back in 2010, marking the 500th anniversary of his coronation with grand celebrations. The performance, which explores his reign from his coronation to his victory at the battle of Raichur, also includes a touching folk tale about a farmer from his kingdom. Premiering in Penugonda, it received enthusiastic acclaim and was performed across two states over years.
“The coronation day falls on August 8 each year. We first performed this ballet on August 8, 2010, during the 500th coronation festival in Penugonda, and continued until June 2018. The following year, the world faced the COVID-19 pandemic, and cultural activities came to a halt. Every year, we remember this occasion and celebrate in a small way with friends who love the great empire and the king. Our group, ‘Anegundi Kshetra Samuha,’ was recently invited to the ‘Vijayanagara Utsava’ by the royal descendant of Sri Krishna Deva Raya at Anegundi. Inspired by this, we bought back the ballet to Hyderabad to mark the 514th year of his coronation,” said Koka Vijayalakshmi.
Set in the Vijayanagara Empire, the ballet takes the audience on a journey through the captivating history of Sri Krishna Deva Raya. It begins with ‘Chanina Naalula Tenugu Kattulu Saanabettina Banda Ee Penugonda Konda’, a piece by Rallapalli Anantha Krishna Sarma that celebrates Penugonda Fort, one of the capitals of the Vijayanagara Kingdom.
The narration continues with ‘Vinaraa Bharata Veera Kumaara Vijaya Gaadha Nedu’, which recounts the different clans and rulers of Vijayanagara, setting the stage for the grand ceremony of Sri Krishna Deva Raya’s coronation, ‘Aandhra Bhojudamala Pattabhishekamu’. A moving scene follows, where the king, in disguise, meets a farmer and his wife, highlighting his profound bond with his people, brought to life by ‘Vijayanagaramuna Pinna Graamamuna Nijamuga Jarigina Neeti Meti Katha’. “History is full of truths and lessons from the past. One cherished story is about a farmer who wanted to build a water tank to help with irrigation. This tale remains relevant today, highlighting the importance of supporting our farmers and ensuring they have adequate water resources,” explained Vijayalakshmi.
The ballet also portrays Krishna Deva Raya as a fearless warrior who expands his empire through many battles. A ‘valour-focused song’ captures his heroic image and the preparations for war. His stirring speeches and strategic acumen inspire his soldiers, and after each victory, he offers generous donations to temples. ‘Daiva Poojanam Dharma Vitaranam Devaraya Deedhitiki Kaaranam’ from ‘Amuktamalyada’ illustrates the king’s piety and patronage during his temple visits. The court scene is a visual spectacle, capturing the grandeur of the king’s court and featuring a dramatic moment involving the farmer couple, accompanied by ‘Jaya Jaya Sakala Kaladhara Viyachara Vara Krishna Devara’.
Another interesting scene highlight is that the king’s daughter, Thirumalamba, a celebrated poetess who, despite her father’s early death, leaves a profound impact. An instrumental piece with swaras set to Neelambhari and Tala Adi reflects her intellect and her father’s lasting influence on her. The ballet reaches its climax with the Battle of Raichur, portrayed in ‘Raayachuru Ranamu Rasakandaayamu Raayala Vyuhamu Jaya Vyamohamu’, where the king’s triumph is followed by a grand celebration, Vijayotsava.
In the end, the ballet left the audience enchanted with its creative storytelling and stunning visuals, beautifully capturing the grandeur of the Vijayanagara dynasty.