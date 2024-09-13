Trail of jahis, jungs and jewels

HYDERABAD: Around 150 km from Aurangabad in a place called Shakar Kheda, Mubariz Khan, the Mughal governor of Hyderabad, forges ahead with his battalion against Nizam-ul-Mulk, the new Mughal-appointed Viceroy of the Deccan. After all, how could Khan allow ul-Mulk to just swoop in and take everything from him? But the Viceroy did, in the bloodiest way possible, on October 11, 1724.

Almost 300 years later, we are at the Salar Jung museum in Hyderabad listening in awe as 24-year-old heritage enthusiast Sibghat Khan guides us on the ‘The Asaf Jahi Trail - A Game of Thrones’, a joint collaboration between his Deccan Archives and INTACH. “Ul-Mulk killed Khan and felt invincible, especially since the Mughals had become quite weak after Aurangazeb’s passing in 1707.

Ul-Mulk founded the Asaf Jahi dynasty and became Asaf Jahi I. This line of Nizams and their advisors, the Salar Jungs, shaped Hyderabad,” Sibghat explains. Anuradha Reddy, historian and convener of INTACH Hyderabad, joins us on the trail. She quips, “Everyone always wanted Hyderabad because that’s just how important it was and is.”

When we look at Hyderabad today, what do we see? A developed, bustling city filled with culture and my, what food! The Asaf Jahs had a big role here, apart from building Begum Bazaar, City Wall and Mir Alam Tank, the source of drinking water for the people. If we can hop onto trains, it is because the Jahis and Jungs brought railways to Hyderabad. If we boast of great schools and universities, it is because the dynasty and its advisors modernised education here.

But it wasn’t a rosy reign for the early Jahis. “You see, Islamic texts have no laws about succession. Here, you could imprison or kill your brothers for the throne,” he says as we walk to the museum’s Bidri Library, significantly named after the Bidar Fort, where the Asaf Jahis imprisoned rivals.