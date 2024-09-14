Savouring sadhya

HYDERABAD: Sadhya is a platter of delicacies relished during Onam, unarguably the biggest festival for people of the Malayalee community. Vis-a-vis delicacies, each dish has its authentic flavour and that authenticity makes it even more special. Indeed, Onam is celebrated with much pomp but is incomplete without the Onam Sadhya feast. Quite a few places in the city have been serving these dishes to keep up the festive spirit. Aidu is one among them, serving Onam Sadhya in their menu. CE took the opportunity to try the food there.

While Onam Sadhya is typically pure vegetarian, Aidu offered non-veg delicacies too. As we sat down to eat our meal, a banana leaf was placed on the table in line with tradition. And then, the food arrived… Mixed Vegetable Curry, Avial, Sambaar, Rasam, pickles, curd, Steam Kerala Style Plain Rice, Vada, Payasam, Papad, Parota and other dishes. To wash it all down, a mint cooler. It was a delightful experience.

For non-veg, we had Chicken Curry, Chicken fry and Chicken Roast which looked like Chicken 65 and had fennel seeds; this seemed to have different flavour to it but did not go down well.

However, at Aidu, you can ask for a refill if you wish to have more of the food that was served. The traditional form of serving food was impressive. But the food would have tasted even better if served hot; this was a bit disappointing. Well, the lemon soda, however, accompanied the food perfectly, helping us relish each bite.

That being said, you can try the Onam Sadhya delicacies at Aidu and make the most out of the food served on this festive occasion.