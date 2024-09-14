Taste the kahani

HYDERABAD: A blend of modern elegance and traditional Indian aesthetics, with vibrant hues of bangles adorning the walls, Kangan at The Westin Hyderabad Mindspace pays tribute to India’s rich culinary heritage. We visited the restaurant, known for its authentic Northwestern Indian cuisine, to sample a specially curated menu by Masterchef Shakeel Ahmed: ‘Kahani by Kangan’. This menu focuses on the rich history and cultural significance of these dishes, tracing their origins back to their roots. By exploring the evolution and influences that shaped these creations, we were set to uncover the fascinating story behind how these beloved dishes came into being.

As the name Kahani (meaning ‘story’ in Hindi) suggests, the restaurant weaves a narrative not just through its food but also through its ambience. The interiors feature earthy tones, intricate wooden carvings, and soft lighting, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere. The space is thoughtfully designed to allow diners to embark on a culinary journey that feels both intimate and grand.

Settling down, we opted for the non-vegetarian menu. Our journey began with Paya Shorba, a quintessential Hyderabadi lamb trotter soup. The rich, aromatic flavors filled our senses with delight. For appetizers, we enjoyed Charminar Mutton Seekh Kebab and Murgh ke Parcha. The seekh kebab had the perfect amount of smokiness, while the marination on the chicken was simply exquisite.

For the mains, we started with Haleem, a slow-cooked dish that was delicious in every mouthful. It was followed by Hyderabadi Murgh Korma, Hussaini Handi, Palak ki Katli, and Hyderabadi Dum Gosht Biryani. To our surprise, the mix-veg curry, Hussaini Handi, was more enjoyable than the korma.

We concluded our dinner with desserts: Gulab ka Meetha, Zaffrani Kheer, and Mango Rasmalai. The rose petals simmered in condensed milk and khoya were divine. The saffron and sweetened rice semolina kheer was delightful, but the star of the show was the Mango Rasmalai with its silky smooth texture and mango flavours that sealed the deal.

‘Kahani by Kangan’ is more than just a menu; it is a culinary journey that marries the old with the new, the traditional with the contemporary. It invites you to not only taste the food but to understand its roots, its evolution, and its future.