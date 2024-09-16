BGUS threatens stir if immersion not allowed in Hussainsagar

HYDERABAD: Representatives of Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Committee (BGUS) on Sunday said that any attempt to stall the Ganesh idol immersion in Hussainsagar would not be accepted under any circumstances.

Threatening to launch an agitation if proper arrangements were not made for the immersion of idols, BGUS said, “If the devotees encounter any hurdles, the state government will be held responsible.”

It may be recalled that the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and the city police have imposed a ban on immersion of PoP idols in Hussainsagar in accordance with a high court directive.

A BGUS delegation visited the Tank Bund on Sunday and removed the flex banners and iron grill fencing set up by the GHMC and the police to prevent immersion of idols in the lake.

“Despite holding several meetings, the government has not made adequate arrangements for the immersion. If necessary arrangements are not completed till Sunday, we will launch a mass protest across the city. A meeting of all Ganesh mandap organisers was called at Exhibition Grounds on Sunday and it was decided to take up protest demonstrations on Monday and bring the city to a halt,” said BGUS delegates.