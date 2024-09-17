Celebrating culture on canvas

HYDERABAD: MF Husain’s dynamic works, FN Souza’s provocative pieces, and Akbar Padamsee’s abstract creations were on display alongside international masters like Pablo Picasso and Henri Matisse, whose innovative and vibrant works added to the mix. The ‘International Art Show’, curated by renowned names like M Shankar, PJ Stalin, and Ashok Macha, showcased a diverse and stunning collection of masterpieces.

With a focus on modern art, the show brought together incredible works from about 30 countries, including the US, UK, Germany, Russia, Nepal, France, and more. Indian artists from cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, and Hyderabad also made a mark, offering visitors a rare chance to experience a blend of artistic brilliance from around the world.

“The main aim of the show is to highlight how contemporary art is evolving globally by exploring different markets, styles, and creative journeys. It’s a space to see how past masters have shaped the art world, while offering inspiration for future generations,” said Ashok Macha. “We’ve worked hard over the past year, collaboratively curating and organising this event, and it’s all come together. M Shankar, an international curator, and the rest of our team put our hearts and souls into making this show a reality. It’s a proud moment for India and Telangana, showing off our cultural richness and artistic talent on a global stage.”

The exhibition featured a wide range of mediums and subjects, with 200 artists contributing their work. Local talent from Hyderabad and the surrounding areas also got their chance to shine. Artists like Naresh Bollu, from Warangal, whose piece ‘Weaving Icon’ reflects his background in weaving, and Maredu Ramu, who took inspiration from his trip to Mumbai’s Dharavi slum for his artwork, were featured. Roja Sanchana from Visakhapatnam drew inspiration from her surroundings to present both a sculpture and a painting. The show also spotlighted emerging talents like HA Priya, Madhuri Parasaram, Srilatha Kolli, and many more.

Speaking to CE, curator M Shankar explained, “One of the main focuses of this exhibition is to include international works. As the lead curator, I made sure to bring in pieces from places like the Philippines, Brunei, Nepal, Russia, and the UK, creating a diverse and exclusive selection. My co-curators have worked just as hard, and together we’ve built something that allows artists and visitors to engage with different styles and perspectives.”