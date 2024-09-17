Channelling Chakali Ilamma, Telangana’s warrior

HYDERABAD: Flames danced in her kohl-lined eyes as she swung her sickle from left to right, bringing the trembling razakars to their knees. “My bhoomi (land), my pandisthe (crops)!” she cried. That was the indomitable Chakali Ilamma, who fought against social anyayam (injustice) under Nizam rule.
And what better way to commemorate her 39th death anniversary than a Kuchipudi dance ballet—conceptualised and choreographed by renowned danseuse Alekhya Punjala. Organised by the State Department of Language and Culture along with the Telangana Sangeet Nataka Academy at Ravindra Bharathi, the performance made jaws drop right from the opening act, a Bonalu depiction enlivened by traditional teenmaar folk beats.
As the teenmaar receded to give way for the folk song Bonam Techamu Thalli in Kalyani raagam with Adi taalam, Alekhya, our Chakali Ilamma, gently tapped her feet and made a powerful entrance. Flanked by her fellow washerwomen, each serving a melange of grace and elegance and singing Vuthuku, Vuthuku in Sarasangi raagam with Adi taalam, Ilamma sang with her infinite wisdom, “Remove the maila (dirt) of the human manasu (mind) by washing their batalu (clothes).” Oh, we were stunned by the powerful dialogues written by the late Vaddepalli Krishna.
Amid deeply entrenched caste divides, a kind landowner encouraged Ilamma to farm, offering land. We saw Ilamma’s norm-driven reluctance—defined by Alekhya’s furrowed brows and anxious eyes—grow into pride and relief when she took to farming. Thanking Goddess Bathukamma, the women held baskets of flowers and sung in Maand raagam with Khanda Gati taalam, “Bathukulu marayani bathukummale aadalinka (We will sing, dance and rejoice as our lives have changed for the better).”
What versatile music, composed by VBS Murali, and melodious songs sung by Harini Ivaturi and Sai Charan Ivaturi.
Suddenly, Mayamalavagowla raagam took over with Adi taalam as the villainous razakars stormed onto stage, disrupting the happy women and hoarsely singing, “How dare you offer poolu (flowers) and rejoice like this?” The men ordered the washerwomen to dance naked for them as the latter begged, “Nee banchana, nee banchana (I’m your slave, please don’t do this).”
This was where Ilamma’s character arc took a turn for greatness—eyes red, she wielded a sickle in her hand and literally put her foot down. Not just the razakars…we trembled too as we beheld her fury when she said, “Just like we remove kalupu (weeds) in the field, let us cut the gonthu (throats) of these ruthless fellows. Each one of us are Maa Kaali.”
This rage even baffled Ramachandra Reddy—the hefty zamindar wearing a buttoned black coat and a red, Nizam-style topi (cap)—who demanded she give up her land and crops to him. In Gambhiranata raagam with Adi taalam, he jeered, “O woman, you are from pedarikam (poverty). Where do you get this dhairyam (bravery) to fight against me?” To which Ilamma retorted in Simhendramadhyamam raagam with Tisra Gati taalam, “O Raakshasa, you are a slave of the razakars yet you question me!” In no time, Chakali Ilamma put one foot on the zamindar’s chest, assuming Goddess Kali’s face of fury.
Our hearts merrily danced as her community sang Jai Jai Ilamma in the Thilang raagam and Khanda Gati taalam. Curtains closed but our hearts were left open, longing for more of this scintillating, masterpiece of a performance.
Speaking to CE, Alekhya Punjala said, “Before my performance, I closed my eyes and prayed to Chakali Ilamma, ‘Please energise me’. This performance was especially close to my heart because it underscores the history of Telangana, the land I come from. But what pains me is that people are losing touch with their roots, so my main aim is to make people aware of it.”
Chakali Ilamma’s great-granddaughter, Chityala Shwetha, said, “We have never met Chakali Illama but watching Alekhya garu dance, we felt she was right there.”
CM A Revanth Reddy, Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, and other ministers who attended heaped praises on what could be best described as a heart-wrenchingly beautiful depiction of Telangana’s most fierce warrior.