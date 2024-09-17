Channelling Chakali Ilamma, Telangana’s warrior

HYDERABAD: Flames danced in her kohl-lined eyes as she swung her sickle from left to right, bringing the trembling razakars to their knees. “My bhoomi (land), my pandisthe (crops)!” she cried. That was the indomitable Chakali Ilamma, who fought against social anyayam (injustice) under Nizam rule.

And what better way to commemorate her 39th death anniversary than a Kuchipudi dance ballet—conceptualised and choreographed by renowned danseuse Alekhya Punjala. Organised by the State Department of Language and Culture along with the Telangana Sangeet Nataka Academy at Ravindra Bharathi, the performance made jaws drop right from the opening act, a Bonalu depiction enlivened by traditional teenmaar folk beats.

As the teenmaar receded to give way for the folk song Bonam Techamu Thalli in Kalyani raagam with Adi taalam, Alekhya, our Chakali Ilamma, gently tapped her feet and made a powerful entrance. Flanked by her fellow washerwomen, each serving a melange of grace and elegance and singing Vuthuku, Vuthuku in Sarasangi raagam with Adi taalam, Ilamma sang with her infinite wisdom, “Remove the maila (dirt) of the human manasu (mind) by washing their batalu (clothes).” Oh, we were stunned by the powerful dialogues written by the late Vaddepalli Krishna.

Amid deeply entrenched caste divides, a kind landowner encouraged Ilamma to farm, offering land. We saw Ilamma’s norm-driven reluctance—defined by Alekhya’s furrowed brows and anxious eyes—grow into pride and relief when she took to farming. Thanking Goddess Bathukamma, the women held baskets of flowers and sung in Maand raagam with Khanda Gati taalam, “Bathukulu marayani bathukummale aadalinka (We will sing, dance and rejoice as our lives have changed for the better).”

What versatile music, composed by VBS Murali, and melodious songs sung by Harini Ivaturi and Sai Charan Ivaturi.

Suddenly, Mayamalavagowla raagam took over with Adi taalam as the villainous razakars stormed onto stage, disrupting the happy women and hoarsely singing, “How dare you offer poolu (flowers) and rejoice like this?” The men ordered the washerwomen to dance naked for them as the latter begged, “Nee banchana, nee banchana (I’m your slave, please don’t do this).”