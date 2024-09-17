Telangana minister Sridhar Babu unveils two life sciences units in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: IT Minister D Sridhar Babu inaugurated two life sciences facilities at Genome Valley as well as broke ground for Biopolis, a new research campus on Monday. The three establishments are expected to create employment opportunities for over 10,000 people.

The first one is a manufacturing, research and development centre by Laurus Labs which is said to be one of India’s leading pharmaceutical companies. Together, they will see an investment of Rs 2,250 crore over the next four years and are expected to create 2,800 jobs.

The other one is 3GV, said to be the world’s first EDGE advanced certified life sciences facility. With an investment of Rs 105 crore, the facility is expected to create 1,000 jobs. It will house state-of-the-art laboratory spaces for companies of all sizes, from dynamic startups to established global players.

Meanwhile, Biopolis will be an 8.5-acre research campus, offering 10,00,000 square feet of advanced lab spaces. It will be designed to support collaboration among research organisations, pharmaceutical giants, and startups.

Sridhar Babu said, “With facilities like Laurus Labs’ new manufacturing and R&D centers and 3GV, we are not just creating world-class infrastructure but also fostering an environment that nurtures innovation and collaboration.”