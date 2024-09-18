Boosting heart health as it ages

HYDERABAD: As we age, taking care of our heart becomes increasingly important, especially in our 60s, 70s, and 80s. During these years, the heart tends to face more challenges, with conditions such as high blood pressure, coronary artery disease, irregular heartbeats, and heart valve issues becoming more common.

Dr Surya Prakasa Rao Vithala, clinical director and senior interventional cardiologist at CARE Hospitals, Banjara Hills, says, “The risk of heart attacks and strokes rises significantly with age, and problems like heart failure are more frequent due to high blood pressure and diabetes.”

One of the reasons for these issues is that, over time, the heart and blood vessels change. As Dr Vithala explains, “As we grow older, the heart enlarges, and the blood vessels stiffen, making it harder for the heart to pump blood effectively. This leads to high blood pressure and raises the risk of strokes and irregular heartbeats.”

Dr Sagar Bhuyar, MBBS, MD (Gen. Med), DNB (Cardiology), Senior Consultant Cardiologist, Kamineni Hospitals, LB Nagar, also points out, “Coronary arteries become narrower with age as cholesterol and calcium build up, reducing blood flow and putting more pressure on the heart.”

But the good news is that we can take steps to maintain our heart health even in our later years. “A balanced diet rich in fibre, vitamins, and moderate protein is essential,” says

Dr Bhuyar. Avoiding fatty and spicy foods, as well as excessive alcohol, is equally important. When it comes to exercise, gentle activities like walking, yoga, and swimming can be highly beneficial. Dr Vithala agrees, adding, “Older adults should aim for regular physical activity like walking or cycling, as it helps keep the heart healthy without overexertion.”

Diet plays a critical role in supporting heart health. A healthy mix of fruits, nuts, and whole grains helps control cholesterol levels, blood pressure, and weight — all crucial for maintaining a strong heart. “Eating a well-balanced diet is one of the best ways to keep the heart functioning well, especially as we age,” Dr Vithala emphasises. Similarly, Dr Bhuyar recommends including high-fibre foods, moderate protein, and plenty of fresh fruits in daily meals while avoiding junk food and too much fat.