Meesho asked to pay Rs 2k for not delivering Rs 193 T-shirt

HYDERABAD: The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Rangareddy, has asked a Bengaluru-based e-commerce company Meesho to pay Rs 2,000 in compensation to the customer who paid Rs 193 for a T-shirt that was not delivered. This apart, the firm was also ordered to refund the paid amount with a 9% per annum interest rate from October 2022 till realisation.

The complainant, K Chandra Sekar, a resident of the Air Force Colony in Medchal, said he ordered a full-sleeve T-shirt for Rs 193 at a discount in October 2022. However, despite him not receiving the delivery, the consignment’s track status showed the order was delivered.

Despite multiple emails and calls, Meesho did not resolve the issue and stopped responding to the complainant. Noting the deficiency in service and unfair trade practices, the Forum asked Meesho to comply with the order within 45 days from September 12.