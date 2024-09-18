Oasis of couture, craft & creativity

HYDERABAD: An advocate of handcrafting, ensuring that his collections provide livelihood opportunities to rural artisans, particularly in India, celebrated designer Rahul Mishra has been omnipresent in the fashion industry for years. He is in fact the first Indian designer to showcase at the Paris Haute Couture Week.

His collaborations with artisans are not limited to surface embellishments; instead, they form the very core of his design process. The handwoven textiles, intricate embroidery, and traditional Indian techniques he employs are meticulously crafted by artisans, most of whom come from India’s remote villages.

Rahul believes in fashion that transcends seasons. His collections often reflect a deep connection to nature, with designs that incorporate motifs like florals, landscapes, and celestial elements, turning clothing into an extension of art. His slow fashion ethos challenges the transient nature of fashion cycles, offering timeless pieces that defy the fast-fashion trend. Known for dressing many celebrities in his ethereal pieces, he was trending for the custom saree which Hollywood actor Zendaya wore at the splashy opening of the new NMACC in Mumbai.

Rahul served the look as a modern interpretation of a saree silhouette, complete with a golden beaded top and sweeping embroidered skirt. Now he is finally in Hyderabad with his flagship store in Banjara Hills where he has both Rahul Mishra Couture and AFEW Rahul Mishra on display. The store designed by Amith Chhabra was inspired from the rocks of Hyderabad while the ceiling derives its inspiration from Hussainsagar Lake. At the launch, CE spoke to the designer about the importance of slow fashion, empowering the local craft communities of India, getting inspired by Mahatma Gandhi and more. Excerpts.

Tell us about your beautiful flagship store in Hyderabad.

This store in Hyderabad has been a true labour of love. We started thinking about it, conceptualising it almost two years back. We were looking for a space which has no problem of parking, and has all the amenities. So, in that way, this Road No 1, Banjara Hills, ticked all the boxes. For the creation of the space, we took inspiration, like the ceiling, has the ripple effect from the Hussainsagar Lake and we have placed stones found in the city to showcase our work at the store. It took us eight to nine months to create this space.