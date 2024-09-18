Two arrested for transporting opium, hashish oil in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Rachakonda police on Tuesday apprehended two persons for allegedly transporting opium and hashish oil in two separate incidents across the city.

In the first case, a 25-year-old kirana shop owner was arrested for allegedly trying to deliver nearly 200 grams of opium near a school at Chaitanyapuri. The accused, Gugan Narender, a native of Rajasthan who moved to Hyderabad a year ago, reportedly became addicted to drugs and contacted a supplier in Rajasthan to start selling them for easy money.

In another case, Maheshwaram Special Operations Team sleuths detained a 26-year-old fruit vendor who was allegedly attempting to deliver hashish oil near the service road of NTR Nagar vegetable market on Monday. The police seized 632.98 grams of the drug, worth Rs 4.30 lakh. The accused, Ghasiram Pangi, from Odisha, had hidden the drugs in a box of custard apples while travelling to Hyderabad.