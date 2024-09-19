I want to change billions of lives, says Pooja Bedi

HYDERABAD: She wears formals and goes to work but she is also expected to drape a saree and look after the family at home. Amid juggling multiple roles and expectations, it’s important for women to take care of themselves. At a recent FICCI Flo event ‘From Limitations to Liberation—Unlock Your Inner Strength’ organised by Priya Gazdar, Chairperson, Flo Hyderabad, Pooja Bedi, an actress, media personality, and wellness entrepreneur, captivated a room full of dynamic women. She brought refreshing perspectives on how to navigate life with gratitude, self-love, and resilience. In a conversation with CE, Pooja shares her journey of balancing multiple roles and more.

What did you think of the Flo event?

It was a lovely session. I must say, with FICCI Flo, it’s always wonderful to be with a group of really dynamic women in one room. Each of them is looking to learn, to grow, to share, and to empower their lives. Empowerment is holistic. Some people need it on a personal level, some on a physical level, some on a spiritual level, and others on an emotional level. There are different ways to empower people and societies, and through the talks I have, I try to touch upon different aspects of personal empowerment, which are all interlinked. My aim is to connect with every single person in the audience who has different needs.

You have always been a strong advocate for physical and mental wellness. Do you have any daily routines for this?

The most important thing for any form of health is one word: Gratitude. The moment you express gratitude for everything you have in your life, everything physiologically changes within you. For instance, if you wake up and find your cup of tea, your soaked seeds, or badams ready, just say, "Thank you, God, for this." When my dogs come, I share my breakfast with them and feel gratitude for the love I can share with them. If you feel grateful in life, every illness can be conquered.

How do you juggle your many roles as mother, entrepreneur, writer, and wellness coach?

I feel like Ma Durga with ten hands! (laughs) As a mother, entrepreneur, family member, and friend, I care deeply about all the roles I play. I take on these roles because I want to. Every role in my life has been a blessing, even the challenging ones, because they have taught me so much about my own strength and courage.