Six injured in fire cracker explosion at Telangana's Kishanbagh

HYDERABAD: Six people of a family, including a three-year-old and a nine-year-old, sustained injuries after the firecrackers they had stored in their house at Kishanbagh accidentally exploded on Wednesday.

“Sixty-year-old Shakeera Begum sustained severe head injuries and is in a critical condition while the others are stable,” the police said.

The family is reportedly in the business of manufacturing firecrackers and storing them in their house.

“At around 4PM, a laisun pataka stored in the house caught fire and exploded. The blast led to a massive sound causing the asbestos sheet, which was the roof, fell down on the family,” DCP South Zone Sneha Mehra told TNIE.

The victims have been identified as Hafeez, Waseem, Shakeera Begum, Neha Begum, Sameena Begum and Saniya Begum. “Shakeera Begum sustained a head injury, while the others were injured on their faces and hands as per preliminary reports,” Mehra said.

Hearing the explosion at the house, the family’s neighbours rushed to help the injured persons. The Bahadurpura police shifted the injured to Osmania General Hospital for medical treatment.

The AIMIM Bahadurpura MLA Mohammed Mubeen also rushed to the spot and facilitated in shifting the injured persons to the hospital.

Taking to social media platform X, the MLA said that he spoke to the resident medical officer of the Osmania Hospital regarding the update on the health condition of the family.

Those who are in a stable condition will be discharged within two days, Mubeen said, sharing what the RMO informed him.