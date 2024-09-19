Telangana health department clears the air on infant deaths in Gandhi hospital

HYDERABAD: A social media post claiming that there were 48 infant and 14 maternal deaths at Gandhi Hospital, Hyderabad, in August garnered a lot of attention on Wednesday.

Refuting claims of negligence, the Health department released data on maternal and infant deaths at Gandhi Hospital between 2022 and 2024, stating that there was no abnormality in this year’s figures.

According to official data, 84 maternal deaths were recorded in 2022, 108 in 2023, and 68 in 2024 up to August. In the paediatric department, 416 infant deaths were recorded in 2022, 430 in 2023, and 241 in 2024 until August.

War of words ensues

The issue quickly turned political, with the opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and the ruling Congress blaming each other for the deaths.

BRS working president KT Rama Rao took to X to hold the Congress government accountable, stating: “Telangana consciously and very meticulously worked to bring down infant and maternal mortality rates. Until 2023, we had the best IMR and MMR in Telangana since Independence. I demand that the Telangana chief secretary [Santhi Kumari] immediately investigate the matter and inform citizens where the gross negligence occurred.”

Responding to the allegations, Health Minister C Damodar Rajanarasimha accused the opposition of attempting to discredit Gandhi Hospital. On X, the minister wrote: “It is sad that the opposition is trying to tarnish the image of Gandhi Hospital and demoralise poor people who rely on it for treatment. Everyone knows how corporate hospitals flourished under the previous government. People have not forgotten how they neglected government hospitals. It’s shameful that BRS, which destroyed government hospitals like Gandhi and Osmania for a decade, is now in opposition and continuing its conspiracies. BRS working president KTR is trying to put the numbers under a magnifying glass as if the deaths happened only after the Congress government took over in the state. His words are a reflection of his ignorance and his natural quality of blowing the horns of corporate power.”

Govt hosps struggle with facilities: Doc

Meanwhile, doctors stressed the need to investigate the exact causes of the infant and maternal deaths.

Dr Madap Karuna, a senior paediatrician, told TNIE: “Government hospitals still struggle with critical care facilities compared to private hospitals. Infant deaths can result from various causes, with sepsis in critical care units being one of the main reasons. Other factors include the nurse-to-baby ratio, ventilator shortages and lapses in monitoring babies on ventilators. In maternal deaths, the mother’s health plays a crucial role. The most important thing is that all cases should be thoroughly documented to identify potential solutions and prevent future tragedies.”