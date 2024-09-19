Top five talk
HYDERABAD: Telugu Indian Idol has been a powerhouse show on Aha for the last two seasons. The third season is even more exciting, with an array of fresh young talent making their way into the music industry. With the season coming to an end, CE chats with contestants who made it to the Top 5 in the finale.
‘Lucky to be part of this journey’
It is very exciting to think about how this season will turn out. Every week was a challenge; we had to present a new song and also learn a new song. I have learned a lot from the judges and co-contestants, be it in terms of singing or other aspects. Being among the Top 12 was a very big deal and now I am one of the Top 5 contestants. I feel even more happy and excited. As happy as I am, I am equally nervous too. I have done my best. I like Thaman sir and have learned so much from all three judges. I started singing when I was in first standard, learning it from my grandfather and his sister. A CA by profession, I am managing both at the same time. And though this is surely a task, I feel that luck is always there with me.
‘Audience has been a great support’
I feel very excited now that we are close to the finale. Whatever happens, we should take it positively. This has been a great experience and will help us in the future as well. As one of the youngest here, I feel that age doesn’t matter; the audience supports and encourages us. In fact, making it to Top 5 is due to the audience’s support. And well, it is tough to name only one judge as a favourite because I like all three of them. No one knew about us until we performed in the show and when they saw us continuously perform, we were recognised. We have learned a lot and are still learning so much here.
‘Challenged myself every round’
The journey has been very experimental and exciting. I was challenging myself in each and every round. I felt I should get better with each round and experiment with songs too. I started singing when I was younger with the encouragement of my parents. Well, singing just happened and music became passion. While Thaman sir taught me to stay positive, Geetha akka taught me to stay calm and not be angry in any situation. And I simply love Karthik anna’s music and the way he sees music.
‘Rollercoaster of emotions’
It feels surreal…I didn’t expect to come so far and am really grateful and happy to be a part of this show. My experience cannot be described in words; it is like a rollercoaster of emotions. Right from the beginning, I did whatever I could in all my performances and here I am now. I started singing when I was a little over two years old. As I grew older, my practice sessions would be during the morning before I started off with my studies. If I didn’t get the time, I’d just hum. I have learned a lot from all three judges. I admire Thaman sir’s kindness and sense of humour. Geetha akka is very supportive and encourages us. And the way Karthik sir explains things right from the basics is superb.
‘Learned from every aspect of the show’
Making it to Top 12 was very exciting and we were looking forward to singing more songs and learning a lot. And now, in Top 5, the excitement continues, with a bit of nervousness but overall, it is great and exciting. As one of the youngest among the contestants, I’d say our hard work, practice, rehearsal, and talent paid off. For me, Thaman sir has been an inspiration and I’d also like to expand my wings and foray into music composing like him. Practicing from childhood is one thing and putting it into action on the show is another thing. We were looking forward to every round and now, I want to win. There is something to take from it all and for me, that would be learning from every aspect of the show.