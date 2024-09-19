Top five talk

HYDERABAD: Telugu Indian Idol has been a powerhouse show on Aha for the last two seasons. The third season is even more exciting, with an array of fresh young talent making their way into the music industry. With the season coming to an end, CE chats with contestants who made it to the Top 5 in the finale.

‘Lucky to be part of this journey’

It is very exciting to think about how this season will turn out. Every week was a challenge; we had to present a new song and also learn a new song. I have learned a lot from the judges and co-contestants, be it in terms of singing or other aspects. Being among the Top 12 was a very big deal and now I am one of the Top 5 contestants. I feel even more happy and excited. As happy as I am, I am equally nervous too. I have done my best. I like Thaman sir and have learned so much from all three judges. I started singing when I was in first standard, learning it from my grandfather and his sister. A CA by profession, I am managing both at the same time. And though this is surely a task, I feel that luck is always there with me.

‘Audience has been a great support’

I feel very excited now that we are close to the finale. Whatever happens, we should take it positively. This has been a great experience and will help us in the future as well. As one of the youngest here, I feel that age doesn’t matter; the audience supports and encourages us. In fact, making it to Top 5 is due to the audience’s support. And well, it is tough to name only one judge as a favourite because I like all three of them. No one knew about us until we performed in the show and when they saw us continuously perform, we were recognised. We have learned a lot and are still learning so much here.