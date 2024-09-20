HYDRAA set to outsource demolition work

HYDERABAD: As part of the ongoing efforts to address unauthorised structures within the full tank level (FTL) and buffer zones of water bodies, government lands and parks, the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) is set to engage a demolition agency for demolition, which would be responsible for demolishing these structures and transporting debris.

Currently, HYDRAA is temporarily hiring private agencies to raze illegal structures. The agency has been demolishing under-construction multistoried apartments, large buildings, sheds, compound walls and villas built within water bodies in Hyderabad and its outskirts within the Outer Ring Road (ORR).

Since its inception in July, HYDRAA has demolished 262 m,.encroachments across 26 locations, reclaiming 111.72 acres of land. The highest number of demolitions occurred at Chinthala Cheruvu in Gajularamaram, where 54 structures were removed from 3.5 acres, along with 45 structures in Bum-rukn-ud-Dowla lake, Rajendranagar (12 acres), 42 structures near Sunnam Cheruvu (10 acres), 24 structures in Ameenpur lake, 10 in Gandipet lake (6.5 acres) and other places.

HYDRAA has invited proposals to engage a demolition agency for a one-year term. Sources said that the selected agency must possess machinery/equipment including a hi-reach hydraulic boom capable of reaching heights up to 20 metres along with a jaw crusher, shear cutter, additional shear cutter, rock breaker with bucket, blade attachments and other materials required.

The demolition machine should efficiently dismantle structures with a total area of 40,000 square feet—including ground and five upper floors—within five hours, with certification from the appropriate field officer. Additionally, the agency must have two excavators, two JCBs, and other necessary demolition equipment.

Contractor to bear all costs

The contractor will be responsible for all costs of transport and proper disposal of debris.

The agency must have executed at least one demolition project critical or emergency conditions directly or indirectly, in the government sector, public sector undertaking (PSU) or corporate sector anywhere in Telangana. Priority will be given to bidders with experience in demolishing structures without damaging immediate neighbouring and adjoining structures.