Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation starts facial recognition attendance

HYDERABAD: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has started implementing the facial recognition attendance system for employees. As part of the programme, faces of officers and staff working in 14 departments were captured and registered by the IT department in the relevant mobile based app. It works on artificial intelligence.

The facial recognition of the staff and officials of advertisement and publicity, audit/accounts section, CPRO section, election branch, estate office, finance, accounts section, general taxation, labour welfare section, etc., were captured in the app on Friday.

On Saturday, officials of Chief Engineer Projects, Electrical Division, Engineer in Chief (Maintenance), Information Technology, JNNURM, Housing, Projects, SNDP, Solid Waste Management etc, officers and staff will be captured in the facial recognition app.

Facial recognition attendance system is already being implemented for sanitation workers under GHMC. This ensures transparent and accurate attendance.