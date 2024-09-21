Music gave me life, says Thaman S

HYDERABAD: For quite some time now, ace music composer and playback singer Thaman S has been making waves in the city as Telugu Indian Idol judge. A source of inspiration for many, he chats with CE at the finale of Season 3, produced by Fremantle India.

“Telugu Indian Idol is ageing like wine. I am rather shy so this whole concept of judging someone’s performance is different for me. It took some time but now I am used to it. The vibe of the whole show is amazing and everyone’s energy is always positive. I think we are successful every season,” says Thaman.

The judge underscores the importance of contestants, saying, “If judges are the body, then contestants are the blood. We had around 17 good singers but had to come down to 12 and then further filter it. Here we are, with five today. All contestants are my babies and I love them a lot. The Top 5 have been amazing.”

Delving further into his interaction with the young talents, Thaman notes, “I have already worked with Bharath and Naseeruddin for OG. In fact, they have sung in all languages; they will perhaps work with me for many songs to come. Maybe Kerthii and Keerthana will also sing and we have to assess which types of songs suit them. Though Anirudh has sung harmonies for me, he was not regular due to his focus on studies. But now he is doing this full time so I suppose he will also join me.”

But what has been special about Season 3 according to the singer is Sreerama Chandra coming back as presenter after Season 1. “Taking over the stage is very tough and Sreerama brought that much-needed energy. Geetha has also matured as a judge this season. I feel that everyone in the show, the orchestra, Sai and Pavan…everyone is so fantabulous!” he cheerily says.

Indeed, singing is pivotal but syncing music to it is a task in itself, with the orchestra doing pretty well in this regard. “We have done over 13,000 shows already so the orchestra knows what to do, though they do get a little scared to perform in front of us. And it isn’t just the contestants that see every song as a challenge; the orchestra does too, trying to catch a perfect pace and impress us. Simply put, the orchestra members would stand at Top 3 among the best bands in India,” he emphasised.