Telangana: GHMC to use AI solution to combat garbage issues

HYDERABAD: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is set to implement an AI-based solution to combat littering and facilitate contactless garbage collection with Greater Hyderabad. Waste disposal has become a significant challenge in the twin cities, posing risks to public health and impacting the environment.

To address these issues, GHMC has invited bids from agencies and startups for two different packages. Package-1 seeks AI based software or hardware—such as sensors and cameras—to detect littering on roads. Package-2 focuses on a customised mechanism for contactless garbage collection.

Sources said that GHMC plans to deploy vehicles capable of vacuuming solid waste. This technology-driven approach not only ensures thorough cleaning but also significantly reduces the need for manual labour, saving time and resources. These vehicles are designed for contactless solid waste collection, enabling daily cleaning of main roads and quick responses to specific dumped garbage.

Additionally, GHMC intends to monitor and penalise individuals who litter in public spaces by installing AI-powered CCTV cameras and sensors. The new AI cameras will enhance surveillance and enforcement and recognize individuals who litter or dump waste.

With many public spaces already equipped with cameras, AI video analytics presents a viable solution for addressing littering. By deploying software trained to identify various types of waste—such as food packaging, bottles, cans, plastic bags, paper, and cigarette butts—litter wardens will receive real-time alerts about littering incidents, allowing them to identify offenders and respond appropriately. AI models can process live camera feeds or analyse recorded footage for enforcement purposes.