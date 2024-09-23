Eight acres of govt land freed from grabbers: HYDRAA commissioner Ranganath

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection Agency (HYDRAA) reclaimed eight acres of government land from encroachers by demolishing unauthorised structures on Sunday.

In a statement, Commissioner AV Ranganath said the agency targeted three locations—one water body and two government lands—in Kukatpally and Ameenpur. “Sheds constructed for commercial operations within the FTL and buffer zone of Nalla Cheruvu have been identified as encroachments in four out of the total 27 acres. Specifically, individuals have built large sheds along the boundary of the lake for extensive commercial activities, including catering businesses. Workers associated with these activities reside on the premises. While those structures have been removed, HYDRAA will not target buildings used for residential purposes,” he said.

The commissioner added that structures built by a builder for commercial operations in Kistareddypet and Patelguda of Ameenpur mandal were also demolished. “This initiative aims to restore and protect the integrity of these crucial water bodies and government lands,” said Ranganath.

At Nalla Cheruvu, 16 commercial sheds and compound walls on survey numbers 67, 68, and 69 were removed, reclaiming four acres of land. Residential buildings in Nalla Cheruvu were left undemolished, the statement said.

At Ameenpur, HYDRAA demolished three multi-storeyed buildings. They demolished around 27 villas owned by a builder and two others. Villas occupied by families at Ameenpur were left undemolished, it added.

In survey number 164 at Kistareddypet, Ameenpur, three RCC structures built on government land were demolished, freeing up one acre. Additionally, 25 RCC structures were pulled down on government land in survey numbers 12/2 and 12/3 in Patelguda, resulting in the reclamation of three acres, the statement added.

HYDRAA has reclaimed approximately eight acres of valuable government land. The demolition drive was conducted with the participation of officials from the Revenue, Irrigation and Town Planning departments, along with the HYDRAA team.