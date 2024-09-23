Hyderabad: MANUU warns students against disruptive activities on campus

HYDERABAD: Following a protest by students over alleged poor mess facilities, Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) on Sunday, issued a strict warning against any activity that could disturb normalcy on the campus.

The registrar said that a committee was formed to address the issues raised by the students and appealed to them to maintain peace on the campus and attend classes.

The university said that it was observed that some students were attempting to disrupt normal life of the campus in general and hostels in particular and that fake videos, photos and news were deliberately circulated to malign the university.

Warning against such activities, the registrar said that such mala fide videos, photos or news would be referred to the cybercrime police for investigation and suitable action.

The registrar further warned that if any disruption continues despite these measures, the university will switch to online mode of teaching for the remainder of academic year and all hostels will be closed.

Students on Thursday protested on the campus alleging poor and unhygienic mess facilities. After the protests, the provost of the boys’ hostel submitted his resignation. However, students pressed for the resignation of the girls’ hostel provost and proctor.