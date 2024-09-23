Tensions rise as HYDRAA razes illegal structures in Kukatpally, Ameenpur

HYDERABAD: After a lull for over two weeks, the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Monitoring and Protection Agency (HYDRAA) resumed operations on Sunday, undertaking large-scale demolitions of unauthorised structures built within the full tank level (FTL) and buffer zone of Nalla Cheruvu, Kukatpally, Balanagar mandal, and on government lands in Kistareddypet and Patelguda of Ameenpur mandal. The government successfully reclaimed eight acres of encroached land, a statement by HYDRAA said.

As the demolitions proceeded, distressing scenes unfolded, with many families crying foul. Several locals expressed anger, accusing authorities of targeting the poor while leaving the rich untouched. Affected people criticised the state government for carrying out the demolitions without prior notice, resulting in damages to household items and belongings. Some residents, including pregnant women and elderly individuals, were visibly distraught. A young man, whose wife is seven months pregnant, lamented that their lives were shattered as they had spent lakhs of rupees building their house, which had been razed.

Many people also alleged that they had taken loans to buy the property, which was now destroyed. “Is this the gift you are giving us for voting for you (CM A Revanth Reddy)? My son built this house with great difficulty by taking loans, and my daughter-in-law is pregnant. We thought we could have a better future under your leadership, but you have ruined our lives,” a grieving woman said.