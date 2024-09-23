Tensions rise as HYDRAA razes illegal structures in Kukatpally, Ameenpur

HYDERABAD: After a lull for over two weeks, the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Monitoring and Protection Agency (HYDRAA) resumed operations on Sunday, undertaking large-scale demolitions of unauthorised structures built within the full tank level (FTL) and buffer zone of Nalla Cheruvu, Kukatpally, Balanagar mandal, and on government lands in Kistareddypet and Patelguda of Ameenpur mandal. The government successfully reclaimed eight acres of encroached land, a statement by HYDRAA said.
As the demolitions proceeded, distressing scenes unfolded, with many families crying foul. Several locals expressed anger, accusing authorities of targeting the poor while leaving the rich untouched. Affected people criticised the state government for carrying out the demolitions without prior notice, resulting in damages to household items and belongings. Some residents, including pregnant women and elderly individuals, were visibly distraught. A young man, whose wife is seven months pregnant, lamented that their lives were shattered as they had spent lakhs of rupees building their house, which had been razed.
Many people also alleged that they had taken loans to buy the property, which was now destroyed. “Is this the gift you are giving us for voting for you (CM A Revanth Reddy)? My son built this house with great difficulty by taking loans, and my daughter-in-law is pregnant. We thought we could have a better future under your leadership, but you have ruined our lives,” a grieving woman said.
Affected residents decry razing without notice
A woman was seen pleading with police and HYDRAA officials not to demolish their home. She pleaded to give them enough time to at least move their belongings to an alternative place, but authorities proceeded with the demolition despite the pleas. Police moved the families away from the demolition sites as women, some beating their chests, attempted to stop the process. Women officers intervened to prevent them from reaching the site, while others folded their hands and pleaded with the authorities to spare their properties.
A caterer who had rented a shed was left inconsolable, stating that he was not given time to move his catering materials, worth several lakh rupees. He, too, complained of receiving no prior notice of the demolition.
HYDRAA teams, equipped with large machinery such as earth movers and other demolition tools, began the operation on Sunday morning with significant police presence to provide security and ensure the demolitions proceeded without any untoward incident. The operation targeted sheds and unauthorised structures, sparing residential buildings in Nalla Cheruvu, Kukatpally, the officials said. Meanwhile, demolition of villas and other unauthorised structures in Ameenpur is still in progress. Many of these structures reportedly belonged to a local leader of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).
HYDRAA has been conducting demolitions across Greater Hyderabad, extending up to the Outer Ring Road, as part of an effort to reclaim encroached water bodies, nalas, parks and government lands. At a meeting on Friday, the state Cabinet granted HYDRAA full authority to carry out its duties, particularly in clearing encroachments within the FTL and buffer zones of water bodies across the GHMC limits.