Artistic vision brings eyes to canvas

HYDERABAD: Over three engaging days, Iris Artistry hosted a unique workshop at The Grind Cafe in Hyderabad, drawing in the city’s artistic crowd into the fascinating realm of digital iris art. The workshop allowed people to turn the delicate beauty of their own eyes into custom digital artworks, merging art and technology for a truly distinctive experience.

Central to the process was a specialised camera setup designed to capture every detail of each participant’s iris. With careful guidance from the team, people positioned their faces to enhance the natural texture of their eyes in the dimly lit space. A quick click captured the image, and the creative magic began. “The editing stage is where the real artistry happens,” explained the team. Depending on their chosen style—whether the understated elegance of ‘Pure’ or the dynamic vibrancy of ‘Explosion’—each image was tailored to fit their selected aesthetic.

The workshop offered a range of personalisation options. People had the option of choosing from styles like ‘Holo’ or ‘Thunder Explosion’, while couples or friends could opt for the ‘Duo’ category, blending their irises into designs such as ‘Cosmic Duo’ or ‘Infinity’. Families or groups could select multi-person categories, capturing trios, quartets, or even larger gatherings, ensuring every relationship was uniquely represented in the artwork.

Rahul, the founder and creative force behind Iris Artistry, shared his inspiration, “I’ve always been captivated by the uniqueness of the human iris—no two are alike, and each tells its own story. I wanted to offer people a new way to appreciate that individuality.” His vision of combining technology with creativity laid the groundwork for a process that not only created stunning images but also left participants with a deeper appreciation of their own uniqueness. “It’s about more than just the art—it’s about capturing a part of someone’s identity in a way that’s both personal and meaningful,” Rahul added.

Hyderabad’s rich blend of tradition and innovation made it the ideal backdrop for this workshop. “The city has a deep cultural heritage while also being incredibly forward-thinking,” Rahul noted. That mix made Hyderabad the perfect place to launch Iris Artistry, and the response was fantastic. On the final day, the team welcomed over 50 people, each eager to see their eyes transformed into art. Shanthi, who attended this with her boyfriend Vijay, expressed her enthusiasm, “This is something truly special, and it feels like a keepsake that will last forever.”