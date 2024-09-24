Hyderabad Mayor meets UP CM Yogi, shares GHMC drives

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi along with 40 GHMC corporators met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow on Monday.

Sources said 45 corporators are on a study tour to Indore and Lucknow Municipal Corporations to study best practices being implemented in those cities.

While interacting with the UP CM, the mayor spoke about different programmes being implemented by GHMC, including sanitation, urban biodiversity, greenery, CRMP, SNDP and SRDP.

The Lucknow Municipal Commissioner also highlighted the programmes implemented in Lucknow through a PowerPoint presentation.

Earlier, the corporators visited the Lucknow Smart City office and inspected the activities conducted in three command centres.

They observed that door-to-door garbage collection was being undertaken by battery-powered autorickshaws and the movement of the three-wheelers was monitored from the system control room so that they could go on the scheduled routes, as per the scheduled time in each colony.

If the three-wheelers do not move, the command control centre sends the relevant supervisor there and alerts them through a walkie-talkie. It has been observed that people collect garbage in autorickshaws from door-to-door instead of throwing it on the roads and the agency concerned is educating the citizens to segregate wet and dry garbage.