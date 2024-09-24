Keeping the passion alive

HYDERABAD: While the city was alive dancing to the sounds of DJs on Ganesh Nimajjanam (visarjan), music lovers still made their way to Ravindra Bharati, where the Department of Language & Culture, Tatvaa Arts, and the Global Flute Foundation hosted the Sri Ganesh Navratri Festival. Coincidentally, it was also the birth anniversary of the legendary Carnatic musician MS Subbulakshmi.

Paying tribute to her immense contribution, the evening kicked off with a classical flute recital by Dr Jayaprada Ramamurthy, a top-grade artist and state awardee.

Blending Carnatic and Hindustani styles, the recital centered on Ganesha. “Though I’m exposed to both styles, I predominantly play Carnatic and blend the two,” said Dr Jayaprada. “When I first met Pt Hariprasad Chaurasia at a festival in Bangladesh, he told me, ‘You have to blend Carnatic and Hindustani like Balamurali ji (Mangalampalli Balamuralikrishna), who was my mother’s guru, does’.”

She further elaborated saying, “Today’s performance is more raaga-oriented because, on an instrument like the flute, we don’t have lyrics (sahitya). So, the focus is primarily on the melodies. You may recognise certain tunes and understand the song, but even if you don’t, you can still enjoy the pure sound of the music.”

Dr Jayaprada explained that traditionally, the flute has often been seen as an accompanying instrument or part of a fusion band, but not typically a standalone instrument.

“Nowadays, you don’t see many solo flautists. Even when you do, they’re often part of a band, playing for a devotional piece, a TV show, or a dance programme, but rarely as mainstream solo artists. I’m trying to keep the tradition alive, especially in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, where I’m actively performing as a solo flautist after my gurus.”

Female solo flautists are especially rare in India, and Dr Jayaprada is striving to uphold the classical tradition, even though it isn’t always the most popular choice. “I’ve worked in the film industry, but my focus remains on keeping classical music alive. It’s not always easy or attractive to people, but tradition is tradition,” she said.