Legacy of innovation and elegance

HYDERABAD: Satya Paul, a name synonymous with innovation, artistry, and sophistication, stands as one of India’s pioneering fashion labels. Established in 1985 by Satya Paul, the brand introduced a unique and contemporary interpretation of traditional Indian attire, particularly sarees, transforming the way modern women dress.

Known for its vibrant prints, bold colour palettes, and experimental patterns, the Satya Paul label has transcended generations, consistently staying relevant while maintaining its distinct signature style.And now the label has launched its flagship store in Hyderabad at Sattva Signature Tower, Banjara Hills. CE speaks to Kevin Nigli, one of the creative directors, about his vision for the brand, fashion scene in the city and more.

Excerpts.

Tell us about the flagship store of Satya Paul that opened recently in Hyderabad. What can we expect?

Along with David Abraham and Rakesh Thakore, I took over as the creative director in April from Rajesh Pratap Singh. We did a small capsule collection which we are showcasing here. We tried basically to capture the original idea of Satya Paul. When the label had started years ago, I think he was the first person to look at the saree in a modern way. The saree became more than just a traditional Indian garment. Satya Paul was quite a pioneer in making sarees glamorous.

There are a lot of people who still remember the original Satya Paul designs as very strong and vibrant for a very confident woman. So, we went back to look at it again and define it again.What exactly is the Satya Paul woman? For our showcase, we took inspiration from three themes — Phulkari, Pichwai and Jali.

Hyderabad is one of the first to get the collection. Apart from the saree, we’ve also expanded it into ready-to-wear, which Rajesh had started, but we’re also focusing more on being contemporary. So, it’s tunics, tops, easy dressing, but using the same spirit. We are also planning to add a line of lounge easy-wear, which is knit. So, that’s going to be launched next. And also a small capsule of men’s shirts.

How do you visualise the Satya Paul universe?

We’re trying to be more of a lifestyle thing. The home collections already had started with home furnishings, cushions and a bit of table. I think slowly that will be the next expansion.