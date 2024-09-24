Parents held for bid to sell newborn in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Police arrested a gang of 10, including the parents, for allegedly trying to sell a 15-day-old boy for Rs 2.5 lakh to overcome financial crisis. The new-born baby was rescued and handed over to the Child Welfare Centre for safe custody.

Meanwhile, the accused were arrested by the South Zone Commissioner’s Task Force and handed over to the Chandrayangutta police for further action.

Based on a tip-off, the police found that an infant’s photograph was being shared on WhatsApp groups claiming that the boy was up for sale. On investigation, the police zeroed in on Mehdi Ali who had allegedly hatched a plan to sell infants to couples who did not have children and earn huge commissions through this illegal activity.