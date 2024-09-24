Travel solo,live life

HYDERABAD: Solo travel has emerged as a growing trend, offering people a unique way to reconnect with themselves, take a break from the chaos of everyday life, and explore new destinations without the constraints of group dynamics. It’s not just about visiting new places; it’s a journey inward, where travellers find a sense of peace, clarity, and sometimes, unexpected answers to life’s pressing questions.
Bodhu Yesaswini, a yoga trainer, passionate traveller and owner of Kalakriti Yoga, recalls her first solo journey as a deeply transformative experience. “My first solo travel experience was a journey of self-exploration, self-love, and joy. I went for a solo trip right after my undergraduate studies to figure out what I wanted in life, and I found my answer,” she says. Since then, solo travel has become her go-to method for finding clarity. She further adds, “Every time I look for an answer or want to know more about myself, I detach from the world and travel solo.”
Solo travel allows for moments of introspection and freedom. It removes the distractions and expectations that often come with group trips, giving travellers a chance to simply ‘be’. As Yesaswini puts it, “Solo travel takes you closer to your inner self. You just be who you are and do what you feel like, without binding to any attachments.” This detachment from external influences helps travellers reconnect with their true selves.
Sai Teja, a tax consultant at Deloitte, shares a similar sentiment. For him, solo travel has been an emotional and mental refresh. “Whenever I travel solo, I feel so happy and refreshed. It brings out the best in me,” he says. His travels have not only offered a break from routine but also served as a form of self-care. He further adds, “Travelling really connects us back to nature. It has helped me realise how small my problems really are. It brings out the best in me and helps me reconnect with my inner peace.”
For many, the appeal of solo travel lies in the independence and spontaneity it offers. Travellers can explore at their own pace, free from the constraints of group schedules. Teja, for instance, prefers spontaneous trips, noting that ‘planned trips are boring.’
This sense of freedom allows solo travellers to immerse themselves fully in the experience, often leading to unexpected moments of joy and connection with others along the way. “The most unexpected experience while travelling alone is how people from different places still manage to get along and have fun together,” he reflects on the situation.
Beyond the joy and peace that solo travel brings, it also offers a means of healing. The overwhelming stresses of modern life, from work pressures to personal challenges, can take a toll on mental health. Solo travel provides an escape and, as Yesaswini points out, “That’s one of the best ways to heal from negative or overwhelming emotions. It gives you space to find the practicality in life.” The solitude and distance from familiar surroundings give travellers a chance to process their emotions and gain a new perspective.
Modampuri Rakesh Raju found healing in nature during his budget-friendly trip to Kerala. He describes his journey as a therapeutic escape from the hustle of city life. “Escaping the bustle of city life, I found solace in Kerala’s serene rural landscapes, surrounded by farms and animals,” he shares.
His trip was a much-needed break from the stresses brought on by the pandemic, allowing him to reconnect with nature and heal emotionally.
Safety is always a concern, especially for female solo travellers. Yesaswini emphasises the importance of preparation. “As a woman, safety is my biggest concern. I usually do deep research about the place, people, crime rate, and check reviews. I even ask local friends for tips before I go,” she advises. Taking precautions ensures that solo travellers can enjoy their trips without worry.
Solo travel isn’t just a personal experience; it’s also a growing trend, especially in cities like Hyderabad. Teja observes, “A lot of people nowadays are preferring solo travel, especially in the corporate sector.”
The flexibility of remote work and the desire to break away from routine have made solo travel an increasingly popular choice. Social media has also played a significant role in promoting this trend, with platforms like Instagram inspiring many to embark on their own solo adventures.
Solo travel is more than just a way to see the world—it’s a means of self-discovery, healing, and growth. As Teja puts it, “I want to go out there and live the life I’ve always dreamed of living. God’s not coming to save you. You save yourself by living your life to the fullest.”
The growing popularity of solo travel shows that more people are embracing this journey of self-reconnection. Whether it’s hiking in the mountains, exploring new cultures, or simply finding peace in nature, solo travel offers a unique and rewarding experience that helps travellers detox from the stresses of life and rediscover their true selves.