Travel solo,live life

HYDERABAD: Solo travel has emerged as a growing trend, offering people a unique way to reconnect with themselves, take a break from the chaos of everyday life, and explore new destinations without the constraints of group dynamics. It’s not just about visiting new places; it’s a journey inward, where travellers find a sense of peace, clarity, and sometimes, unexpected answers to life’s pressing questions.

Bodhu Yesaswini, a yoga trainer, passionate traveller and owner of Kalakriti Yoga, recalls her first solo journey as a deeply transformative experience. “My first solo travel experience was a journey of self-exploration, self-love, and joy. I went for a solo trip right after my undergraduate studies to figure out what I wanted in life, and I found my answer,” she says. Since then, solo travel has become her go-to method for finding clarity. She further adds, “Every time I look for an answer or want to know more about myself, I detach from the world and travel solo.”

Solo travel allows for moments of introspection and freedom. It removes the distractions and expectations that often come with group trips, giving travellers a chance to simply ‘be’. As Yesaswini puts it, “Solo travel takes you closer to your inner self. You just be who you are and do what you feel like, without binding to any attachments.” This detachment from external influences helps travellers reconnect with their true selves.

Sai Teja, a tax consultant at Deloitte, shares a similar sentiment. For him, solo travel has been an emotional and mental refresh. “Whenever I travel solo, I feel so happy and refreshed. It brings out the best in me,” he says. His travels have not only offered a break from routine but also served as a form of self-care. He further adds, “Travelling really connects us back to nature. It has helped me realise how small my problems really are. It brings out the best in me and helps me reconnect with my inner peace.”

For many, the appeal of solo travel lies in the independence and spontaneity it offers. Travellers can explore at their own pace, free from the constraints of group schedules. Teja, for instance, prefers spontaneous trips, noting that ‘planned trips are boring.’

This sense of freedom allows solo travellers to immerse themselves fully in the experience, often leading to unexpected moments of joy and connection with others along the way. “The most unexpected experience while travelling alone is how people from different places still manage to get along and have fun together,” he reflects on the situation.