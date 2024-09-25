Bye distress, hello doulas

HYDERABAD: You see those two vertical red lines emerge. In the months that follow, you’re overwhelmed, overjoyed, worried, and confused at the same time…how is life going to be? And then, all the advice eat this, don’t eat this, eat for two. Carry this, don’t carry that, don’t lift a finger. Though well-intentioned, this mostly focuses on the physiological aspect of pregnancy, birth and motherhood. But what about your emotions? And when you need it the most, in walks a lady with a kind smile, saying, “Hello, I’m your doula. You’re going to be absolutely fine, don’t worry.”

Who is a doula?

In Greek, doula means ‘a woman who serves’. Simply put, a doula offers emotional and physical support before, during and after birth. “She reassures, encourages and motivates you, preparing you for labour and motherhood,” says Celestina Cavinder, certified labour and postpartum doula at Fernandez Hospital, Hyderabad. The hospital is the first of its kind here to introduce doula services.

24/7 support

“Any time a mother needs that support, a doula is there. A pregnant woman or new mother is vulnerable, sometimes hesitant to disclose her innermost thoughts even to family. A doula creates a safe space for this. In active labour, the doula helps a mother physically, taking deep breaths along with her,” adds Celestina, further stating that in the ‘golden hour’ after birth, a doula helps a mother do breastfeeding and skin-to-skin contact with her baby.

For 29-year-old Pooja, pregnancy was far from a cakewalk. She’d often go down a mental spiral of worry, unable to grapple with the stresses that came with a new phase of life. “I reached out to a doula quite late in my pregnancy but she helped greatly, carefully working on my mind. During labour, she was right there, reassuring me, giving me water and feeding me. We did breathing exercises and she told me how to push and where to apply pressure. It was very, very helpful,” cheerily says the new mother.