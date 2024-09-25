Design dynamics

HYDERABAD: Pushing the boundaries of sustainable art, the recent Orange Tree X Raw Collaborative event ‘Unveiling Of A Regenerative Design Installation’ and one-of-a-kind ‘Art Pop-up’ in Banjara Hills was a refreshing reminder that craftsmanship with purpose is the way forward. It was a beautiful blend of artistic innovation, creativity, and craftsmanship that brought together artists from all over India, captivating everyone from students to seasoned artisans with their regenerative designs.

Held at Orange Tree, a sustainable home décor and furniture store, the event showcased around 70 creative works by 11 notable artists. Among them were Parth Kothekar’s paper cut wall artworks inspired by Jaipur’s architecture, stunning regenerative textile pieces by Noya (Ujjval Shah), Soft Story (Sangita Khalsa), and Abstrac (Brinda Patel), along with beautiful ceramic sculptures from MSN Pottery Studio (Manpreet Singh) and Kalabindu Ceramic Studios (Goutham Vavilala). Other eye-catching works included creations by Studio Dragonfly (Nehal Raanch) and Abaca Studio (Mohammed & Rasheeda).

When asked about the regenerative concept, Prreeya Jaiin, Vice President of Orange Tree, explained, “At Orange Tree, we believe that creativity and sustainability go hand in hand. Our collaboration with Raw Collaborative has been a powerful showcase of how tradition and modern innovation can come together to create designs that are both beautiful and mindful of the planet’s future. Raw Foundry empowers emerging designers to explore new approaches to design, sustainability, and innovation, setting the stage for the future of creative expression.”

The event wasn’t just about the pop-up show, though. It had a strong educational focus, drawing in about 250 students from leading design institutes like NIFT Hyderabad and Hamstech. They enjoyed a specially curated walk-through led by the artists themselves, providing an immersive and inspiring introduction to sustainable design.

One of the highlights was the unveiling of a regenerative design installation by renowned woodworker Yamin Mustafa Mohiuddin. His intricate woodwork had everyone in awe. “He did a special regenerative installation for Orange Tree,” shared Prreeya. “‘Crafted from the crumbs of Orange Tree’ is a creative initiative where discarded wood is transformed into stunning art. This campaign celebrates regeneration, giving new life to off-cuts.”