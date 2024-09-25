Eateries can stay open till 1 am: Police memo

HYDERABAD: All eateries, including hotels, restaurants, dhabas and ice cream parlours, are permitted to run upto 1 am every night, read an internal memo issued to the city police from the Office of Commissioner of Police on Tuesday.

The memo was issued over a month after Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy announced on the Floor of the Legislative Assembly that restaurants will remain open till 1 am in the tri-commisionerates.

“While the government order in writing is awaited, the CM’s announcement has been taken into record and the memo was issued. The instructions have been implemented orally for the past month,” a senior official told TNIE.

As per the order, all shops and establishments other than eateries will be permitted to stay open from 9 am to 11 pm and liquor stores will be allowed to operate between 10 am and 11 pm in GHMC limits.

Following a previous memo issued by the Excise department, the permitted timings for establishments where liquor is served by 2B (Bar) in GHMC and the 5-km periphery of GHMC during the weekdays is 10 am to 12 am. On Fridays and Saturdays, these establishments will be allowed to function from 10 am to 1 am, the memo reiterated.

In the memo, Hyderabad Commissioner of Police (CP) CV Anand directed all DCPs, ACPs and Station House Officers to instruct shops and other establishments regarding the timings. “If the managements fail to follow these instructions, action will be taken against them as per law,” he noted.