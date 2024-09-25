‘Fashion is the most artistic way to express yourself’

HYDERABAD: Colours that are absolutely stunning and shimmers that make outfits glamorous. This is what Gaurav Gupta Couture’s Arunodaya collection looked like. With every outfit perfectly aligned with latest trends, the collection at Bridal Atelier in Banjara Hills was a huge hit. CE speaks to Gaurav Gupta and stunning showstopper Krithi Shetty about fashion and more.
Gaurav enthusiastically speaks about the new store and the collection there, saying, “We have opened a new Bridal Atelier so brides can do couture appointments with me. In the new store, we are able to display multiple collections. Right now, we have Indian couture, Paris couture and all the latest collections. And some, which are evening wear, sell globally.”
The renowned designer explains the idea behind the Arunodaya collection, which is inspired by light. “The collection, which includes intricately embroidered lehengas and bridal lehengas, is inspired by ancient Indian designs too,” he adds.
About the colours used in the collection, Gaurav says, “We have used wine, which is a new colour, and then there is comet blue and mauve too. All the colours are unusual and we choose ones that go perfectly with the season. There is gilded gold, black, ivory and pastels such as pink champagne. We have lava red and electric blue as well.”
Regarding the trends in Hyderabad and how these have changed over the years, he underscores the demand among customers for variety. “People here want more different things and they understand silhouettes. They have become very experimental and want the latest trend. Hyderabad is quite forward-thinking too and celebrates fashion,” he explains.
Defining fashion and what it means to him, the designer says, “Fashion is art; it is the most artistic way to express yourself.”
Speaking about showstopper Krithi Shetty and why he chose her to walk on the ramp, he says, “She is the rising star of the south and is so pretty, with a certain ethereal quality. That is why she was the right fit for this exclusive showcase that we are doing in Hyderabad. I wish her all the best for her future endeavours.”
He has much to say about the showstopper’s lehenga too. “The wine coloured lehenga is a perfect statement piece which a bride can wear for a sangeet or a cocktail. It’s fresh, sophisticated yet has the right amount of bling,” he explains.
And Krithi Shetty absolutely loves the lehenga she donned too, saying, “I feel like Gaurav Gupta is all about quintessential luxury extravagance. This red wine piece from the new collection is a classic and I really love how it goes with my skin tone and hair. There are so many women who can wear it on their big day and I personally choose this for award ceremonies. It makes me feel special.”
About her fashion choice, the rising star swears by traditional outfits and loves the colour pink. “I really love wearing sarees as they are extremely elegant. But on a day-to-day basis I end up wearing jeans more,” she says.
But her fashion inspiration comes from the West. “I have been following Zendaya for a long time and I really like her. She can slay any outfit.”
On her screen presence, Krithi says, “You can watch me in the newly released Malayalam film ARM and I am also doing three Tamil movies.”