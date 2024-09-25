‘Fashion is the most artistic way to express yourself’

HYDERABAD: Colours that are absolutely stunning and shimmers that make outfits glamorous. This is what Gaurav Gupta Couture’s Arunodaya collection looked like. With every outfit perfectly aligned with latest trends, the collection at Bridal Atelier in Banjara Hills was a huge hit. CE speaks to Gaurav Gupta and stunning showstopper Krithi Shetty about fashion and more.

Gaurav enthusiastically speaks about the new store and the collection there, saying, “We have opened a new Bridal Atelier so brides can do couture appointments with me. In the new store, we are able to display multiple collections. Right now, we have Indian couture, Paris couture and all the latest collections. And some, which are evening wear, sell globally.”

The renowned designer explains the idea behind the Arunodaya collection, which is inspired by light. “The collection, which includes intricately embroidered lehengas and bridal lehengas, is inspired by ancient Indian designs too,” he adds.

About the colours used in the collection, Gaurav says, “We have used wine, which is a new colour, and then there is comet blue and mauve too. All the colours are unusual and we choose ones that go perfectly with the season. There is gilded gold, black, ivory and pastels such as pink champagne. We have lava red and electric blue as well.”

Regarding the trends in Hyderabad and how these have changed over the years, he underscores the demand among customers for variety. “People here want more different things and they understand silhouettes. They have become very experimental and want the latest trend. Hyderabad is quite forward-thinking too and celebrates fashion,” he explains.

Defining fashion and what it means to him, the designer says, “Fashion is art; it is the most artistic way to express yourself.”

Speaking about showstopper Krithi Shetty and why he chose her to walk on the ramp, he says, “She is the rising star of the south and is so pretty, with a certain ethereal quality. That is why she was the right fit for this exclusive showcase that we are doing in Hyderabad. I wish her all the best for her future endeavours.”

He has much to say about the showstopper’s lehenga too. “The wine coloured lehenga is a perfect statement piece which a bride can wear for a sangeet or a cocktail. It’s fresh, sophisticated yet has the right amount of bling,” he explains.