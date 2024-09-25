Nutrition necessities

HYDERABAD: In 2023, India was ranked 111 out of 125 countries in the Global Hunger Index (GHI), indicating a serious level of hunger in India. To raise awareness about these conditions and the importance of good nutrition for everyone, the Government of India has declared September as the National Nutrition Month or the Rashtriya Poshan Maah. Several entrepreneurs at the grassroots level have identified the dire problem of poor nutrition and stressed the need to provide solutions. With the increase in the popularity of millets and the last year being declared as the International Year of Millets, Keerthana V and Lakshmi Haritha Bhavani from Hyderabad have established their businesses of nutritious millet-based products. Similarly, Dr T Neelima has established Cocotang, the first exclusive tender coconut-milkshake brand while Asha VM has set up her business of manufacturing cookware requiring less oil and water. CE speaks to them about their venture into nutrition, challenges and more.

Dr T Neelima, Cocotang India

My journey began during my pregnancy when I was diagnosed with low amniotic fluid. Doctors recommended incorporating coconut water into my diet, and the remarkable difference it made ignited my passion for nutrition. I realised the profound healing power of nature, which inspired me to create Cocotang India. For me, Cocotang India is more than just a product—it’s an emotional service. Each bottle represents the personal connection and nurturing I experienced during that time, and my mission is to offer that same care and support to others.

Starting my business presented several challenges, including financial. Another challenge was that our product, a blend of coconut and fruit juice without preservatives, has a very limited shelf life. This was particularly challenging in the early stages, where marketing and raising awareness were essential.

Another significant challenge was convincing consumers to trust a fresh, natural product in a market saturated with longer-lasting, preservative-filled options. We had to take on the risk of acceptance and educate customers about the benefits of natural alternatives. Balancing product freshness with customer expectations was tough, but staying true to our values was essential.

Looking ahead, we aim to expand Cocotang’s reach across India, starting with Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, while continuing to strengthen our presence in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. We’re leveraging digital trends to streamline the ordering and payment process, making our products more accessible than ever. Additionally, we are setting up our own vending machines, allowing customers to enjoy fresh coconut and fruit juices on the go. Our vision is to build a brand that resonates with health-conscious consumers nationwide, offering convenience and quality in every bottle.