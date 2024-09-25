Nutrition necessities

HYDERABAD: In 2023, India was ranked 111 out of 125 countries in the Global Hunger Index (GHI), indicating a serious level of hunger in India. To raise awareness about these conditions and the importance of good nutrition for everyone, the Government of India has declared September as the National Nutrition Month or the Rashtriya Poshan Maah. Several entrepreneurs at the grassroots level have identified the dire problem of poor nutrition and stressed the need to provide solutions. With the increase in the popularity of millets and the last year being declared as the International Year of Millets, Keerthana V and Lakshmi Haritha Bhavani from Hyderabad have established their businesses of nutritious millet-based products. Similarly, Dr T Neelima has established Cocotang, the first exclusive tender coconut-milkshake brand while Asha VM has set up her business of manufacturing cookware requiring less oil and water. CE speaks to them about their venture into nutrition, challenges and more.
Dr T Neelima, Cocotang India
My journey began during my pregnancy when I was diagnosed with low amniotic fluid. Doctors recommended incorporating coconut water into my diet, and the remarkable difference it made ignited my passion for nutrition. I realised the profound healing power of nature, which inspired me to create Cocotang India. For me, Cocotang India is more than just a product—it’s an emotional service. Each bottle represents the personal connection and nurturing I experienced during that time, and my mission is to offer that same care and support to others.
Starting my business presented several challenges, including financial. Another challenge was that our product, a blend of coconut and fruit juice without preservatives, has a very limited shelf life. This was particularly challenging in the early stages, where marketing and raising awareness were essential.
Another significant challenge was convincing consumers to trust a fresh, natural product in a market saturated with longer-lasting, preservative-filled options. We had to take on the risk of acceptance and educate customers about the benefits of natural alternatives. Balancing product freshness with customer expectations was tough, but staying true to our values was essential.
Looking ahead, we aim to expand Cocotang’s reach across India, starting with Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, while continuing to strengthen our presence in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. We’re leveraging digital trends to streamline the ordering and payment process, making our products more accessible than ever. Additionally, we are setting up our own vending machines, allowing customers to enjoy fresh coconut and fruit juices on the go. Our vision is to build a brand that resonates with health-conscious consumers nationwide, offering convenience and quality in every bottle.
Asha VM, Recall Ancient Solutions (Nutricook)
My inspiration to start this journey came while working with foreign-based companies, where I discovered oil-less, water-less cookware. I saw the immense potential of this product to revolutionise the way we cook and eat, but I wanted to make it accessible and affordable here in India. My goal is not just to create cookware but to combat malnutrition by preserving the nutrients in our food. After all, food is our primary source of nutrition, and with Nutricook, I’m committed to helping people live healthier lives through better cooking methods.
Setting up this business came with several challenges. Acquiring the right technology, machinery, and raw materials was difficult as there were limited suppliers, making everything too expensive. We had to turn to local distributors to manage costs.
Another significant challenge was navigating a male-dominated industry, where marketing and raising awareness were particularly tough due to societal doubts about a woman managing such a large-scale project.
Currently, this oil-less, water-less cookware is available in a few countries like the USA, UK, and Europe, with Dubai importing it at high prices from Europe. My goal is to export our product to Dubai at a more affordable price and tap into the African market, where there is strong demand due to the aluminium ban. Recently, I participated in a reality show, Shark Tank, which created great awareness and generated orders from northern India. As we continue to expand, we are at present having 50% of women as employees and looking forward to provide opportunities to more women by giving machine training.
Keerthana V, 9Nutz
When I encountered COVID-19, it was my family’s millet-based meals that played a key role in my swift recovery. This experience inspired me deeply and made me realise the power of natural, wholesome foods. I started a small home-based venture, offering millet-based products, and the positive feedback from customers encouraged me to expand. Today, 9Nutz is a larger production enterprise focused on making millet-based foods accessible to more people, helping them live healthier lives through nutritious meals.
I knew my vision was worth pursuing, and I was determined to find a way to make it happen, no matter how challenging the path seemed. First, in the coming year, we’ll concentrate on expanding our product line with a variety of millet-based foods, ensuring they are both delicious and accessible to middle-class families. Our goal is to replace some of the junk food consumed there with our nutritious millet products. I aim to ramp up production significantly and create employment for over 1,000 people, contributing to both the economy and our mission.
Lakshmi Haritha Bhavani, Ancient Foods India
Seeing the shift in current food habits towards convenience and processed options, I realised there was a profound opportunity to bring something truly valuable back to the table. This insight inspired me to start Ancient Foods India. My mission is to reconnect people with the wholesome, nutrient-rich foods of our ancestors. By blending traditional wisdom with modern needs, we’re offering a range of ancient grains and superfoods that not only taste great but also support a healthier lifestyle. It’s about rediscovering the roots of our nourishment in a fast-paced world.
One of the key challenges I faced in setting up Ancient Foods India was securing the necessary funds to get the business off the ground. Finding financial backing was incredibly tough; I had to navigate through numerous pitches and proposals, often facing rejections and skepticism about the viability of promoting ancient foods in a modern market. BYST-HDFC Bank Parivartan guidance through mentoring has played a crucial role in helping me understand management, leadership, and growth strategies. We’ll focus on scaling up production to meet the rising demand for our ancient grains and superfoods. We’ll shift our focus towards expanding into international markets, targeting regions with a growing interest in healthier, traditional foods.