One held for misusing dead person’s SIM to steal Rs 20 Lakh

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) has arrested a man for allegedly misusing a dead person’s SIM card to siphon off Rs 20.18 lakh.

According to cops, the accused, Mohammad Asif Pasha, along with Jahangir a colleague of Md Samiuddin, a retired superintendent from the Irrigation department, who passed away in 2022 hatched a plan to siphon off money from the deceased’s bank accounts.

Samiuddin had bank accounts in SBI and Canara Bank and had linked his phone number to both the accounts, the police said. His phone number was also linked to the SBI account of his sister, Sabiha Sulthana. After Samiuddin’s death, his colleague Jahangir shared the deceased person’s personal information with Pasha.

In June, Pasha blocked the SIM card of Samiuddin and fraudulently received it under his name using forged documents, the police added.

He then allegedly used the SIM card to access the UPI platforms of Samiuddin and his sister to transfer the funds to their own bank accounts. They also allegedly used the siphoned funds to pay their credit card bills.

Karimnagar cyber crime police traced and arrested Pasha on Monday. They also seized Rs 18 lakh in cash, a cell phone, credit cards and credit card bills. “Efforts are ongoing to trace and apprehend Jahangir,” the police said.