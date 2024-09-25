Proper coordination ensured peaceful festivities, says DGP Dr Jitender

HYDERABAD: No major untoward incident took place during the Lord Ganesh idol immersion and Milad-un-Nabi celebrations, said DGP Dr Jitender on Tuesday. “For the peaceful conduct of these festivals, elaborate measures were taken. A total of 15,400 police personnel were deployed across the state,” he added.

The DGP said few minor incidents occurred during the festivities but these were quickly resolved by the local police. Some people were taken into custody as preventive measure and cases were also registered, the top cop said.

Jitender, providing the statistics, said, “A total of 1,36,638 Lord Ganesh idols were immersed in 5,879 immersion points in the state.”

A control room was set up in the DGP office and the law and order situation was closely monitored by senior officials, he added.

During this festive season, for the first time, over 500 sub-inspector (SI) trainees and 12,000 constable trainees were deployed for first-hand experience of bandobast arrangements.

For Milad-un-Nabi, a total of 330 processions were carried out in the state, the DGP noted. He mentioned that there was a minor scuffle in Narayanpet town a day prior to the festival. However, the local police maintained law and order, he said.

Jitender also lauded the coordinated efforts among the GHMC, HMDA, local municipal bodies, RTC and district collectors for the smooth conduct of the festival.