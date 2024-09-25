Young lives, Heart Pains

HYDERABAD: Heart attacks, once considered a problem primarily for older adults, are becoming alarmingly common among younger, working-age individuals. Over the past few years, a shift in lifestyle, combined with increasing stress and poor health habits, has contributed to this trend. Dr Hanumantha Reddy, Consultant Cardiologist at CARE Hospitals, Banjara Hills, explains that this surge in heart attacks among the younger population is due to a combination of factors, including unhealthy diets, lack of exercise, and the growing pressures of modern life.

Dr Reddy points out that while heart attacks can be genetic, lifestyle choices play a far greater role in most cases. He explains, “Young people are living with poor food habits, increased stress, smoking, and alcohol consumption.” These habits, along with the rising problem of obesity, have significantly heightened the risk of heart attacks. What many don’t realise is how much their daily routines impact their heart health. Consuming too much processed food, laden with trans fats and sodium, can clog arteries and lead to conditions like atherosclerosis, which narrows the blood vessels, increasing the risk of a heart attack.

Another major issue is the lack of physical activity, which has become a hallmark of modern life. Long hours spent at desks, combined with limited exercise, contribute to weight gain and high blood pressure, both of which strain the heart. While regular exercise is beneficial, Dr Reddy warns that over-exercising can also be dangerous, especially for those pushing their bodies without proper hydration or rest. “Excessive training without recovery can cause heart strain. Symptoms like unusual tiredness, dizziness, or irregular heartbeats could be warning signs,” he says.

In some cases, young people suffer heart attacks during high-intensity workouts. Dr Reddy explains that this can happen due to undiagnosed conditions like hypertrophic cardiomyopathy or congenital heart abnormalities. These conditions, often hidden until triggered by intense physical exertion, can lead to sudden cardiac arrest. Dehydration and electrolyte imbalances also add to the risk during rigorous exercise. To avoid such scenarios, he recommends that young people do proper warm-ups, maintain good hydration, and pay attention to their body’s signals while exercising.