Young lives, Heart Pains

HYDERABAD: Heart attacks, once considered a problem primarily for older adults, are becoming alarmingly common among younger, working-age individuals. Over the past few years, a shift in lifestyle, combined with increasing stress and poor health habits, has contributed to this trend. Dr Hanumantha Reddy, Consultant Cardiologist at CARE Hospitals, Banjara Hills, explains that this surge in heart attacks among the younger population is due to a combination of factors, including unhealthy diets, lack of exercise, and the growing pressures of modern life.
Dr Reddy points out that while heart attacks can be genetic, lifestyle choices play a far greater role in most cases. He explains, “Young people are living with poor food habits, increased stress, smoking, and alcohol consumption.” These habits, along with the rising problem of obesity, have significantly heightened the risk of heart attacks. What many don’t realise is how much their daily routines impact their heart health. Consuming too much processed food, laden with trans fats and sodium, can clog arteries and lead to conditions like atherosclerosis, which narrows the blood vessels, increasing the risk of a heart attack.
Another major issue is the lack of physical activity, which has become a hallmark of modern life. Long hours spent at desks, combined with limited exercise, contribute to weight gain and high blood pressure, both of which strain the heart. While regular exercise is beneficial, Dr Reddy warns that over-exercising can also be dangerous, especially for those pushing their bodies without proper hydration or rest. “Excessive training without recovery can cause heart strain. Symptoms like unusual tiredness, dizziness, or irregular heartbeats could be warning signs,” he says.
In some cases, young people suffer heart attacks during high-intensity workouts. Dr Reddy explains that this can happen due to undiagnosed conditions like hypertrophic cardiomyopathy or congenital heart abnormalities. These conditions, often hidden until triggered by intense physical exertion, can lead to sudden cardiac arrest. Dehydration and electrolyte imbalances also add to the risk during rigorous exercise. To avoid such scenarios, he recommends that young people do proper warm-ups, maintain good hydration, and pay attention to their body’s signals while exercising.
While many gym-goers take supplements or performance-enhancing drugs to boost their workouts, these substances can have severe consequences for heart health. Dr Reddy warns that anabolic steroids and similar substances can raise blood pressure, lead to bad cholesterol levels, and even cause excessive growth of the heart muscles, increasing the risk of a heart attack, especially during periods of intense physical activity.
Dr Syed Akram Ali, a senior consultant interventional cardiologist at Renova Century Hospitals, echoes these concerns. He notes that between 2000 and 2024, the incidence of heart attacks in adults under 45 years old has increased by 2% each year. He attributes this rise to a combination of early-onset diabetes, hypertension, and modern lifestyle choices, including the widespread consumption of processed foods, chronic stress, and mental health issues.
Dr Ali explains, “Chronic stress triggers the release of stress hormones like cortisol and adrenaline, which can increase the heart rate and blood pressure.” When combined with poor eating habits and lack of exercise, this creates a perfect storm for cardiovascular problems.
The early warning signs of a heart problem are often subtle, but young people need to be aware of them. Dr Reddy advises that regular heart check-ups, especially for those engaging in high-intensity workouts, can help identify any potential risks before they become life-threatening.
Both Dr Reddy and Dr Ali agree that prevention is key. They recommend maintaining a balanced diet, exercising regularly, but not excessively, and managing stress through activities like meditation or mindfulness. Dr Reddy adds, “Avoiding smoking and alcohol consumption is essential. Maintaining a healthy weight is also important.” By making these small but significant changes, young people can protect their heart health and reduce the risk of heart attacks, even in the face of modern challenges.
In a world where the pace of life is faster than ever, taking time to care for one’s heart has never been more important. Recognising the risks and adopting healthier habits can make all the difference in living a long, healthy life.