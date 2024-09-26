GHMC seeks private partner to upgrade and manage sports complexes in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The two multi-functional sports complexes at Ameerpet and Shaikpet, which have been consistently incurring net losses over the last five years, are set for an upgrade by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). The civic body plans not only to improve the infrastructure of these complexes but also to manage them more professionally. To achieve this, the GHMC has decided to engage an agency under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model for five years to upgrade, operate and maintain the facilities.

Sources said that the GHMC aims to partner with professional sports agencies or academies to modernise the complexes and introduce professional coaching programmes. These efforts would focus on grooming sports enthusiasts who could potentially represent Hyderabad and Telangana in national and international competitions, they added.

Currently, the GHMC owns and operates 12 sports complexes, seven swimming pools and 521 playgrounds, which remain functional year-round. These facilities offer a variety of amenities, including open grounds for sports like cricket, basketball, hockey and football, as well as closed complexes with provisions for badminton, table tennis, boxing, skating, gymnastics and gym facilities. They also house spaces for meditation, yoga and other fitness activities.

Despite these resources, the city’s sports complexes have a poor track record when it comes to producing athletes capable of competing at the national or international level. The situation has not improved in recent years, mainly due to the outdated infrastructure, lack of professional management and limited new investment, the sources pointed out.