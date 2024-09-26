Tunes ignite, hearts take flight

HYDERABAD: Delhi-based band Antariksh, led by Varun Rajput, made a comeback in Hyderabad for a special performance as part of the third anniversary celebrations of Hard Rock Cafe. Known for its unique fusion of progressive rock, pop, and Hindustani classical music, the band was excited to bring its signature sound back to the city. “Hyderabad is beautiful, the weather is always amazing, and of course, there’s the biryani. As cliché as it sounds, you can’t come to Hyderabad and not think about the food,” Varun remarked.

Antariksh has made a significant mark on the Indian music scene since its formation in 2012, gaining attention for its innovative blend of genres. One of the band’s biggest highlights was its collaboration with former Megadeth guitarist Marty Friedman, showcased in its fan-favourite track Quest. The song perfectly blends the band’s progressive sound with Friedman’s legendary guitar skills, cementing Antariksh’s place in the rock music landscape.

Currently, the band’s lineup features Varun on lead vocals and guitars, Shrikant Biswakarma on guitars, Arko Ganguly on drums, Swati Jain on backing vocals, and Ashwin Krishnan on keyboards. Together, they bring a high-energy experience to every performance, making each show a memorable event.

Antariksh’s latest release, Tasveerein, is especially close to Varun’s heart. Written as a tribute to his father, who passed away in 2020, the song is deeply personal. “It’s almost like a conversation I’m having with him, updating him about life here,” Varun shared. The track came together unusually quickly — within a few hours — unlike the long process some songs require.

Reflecting on the band’s evolution, Varun opened up about the challenges of keeping a consistent lineup over the years. “We’ve had several lineup changes. It’s tough because you build relationships, and when someone leaves, there’s a lot of work in prepping the new person,” he admitted. However, he has embraced the modern reality of bands functioning more like solo projects, with session musicians stepping in as needed.HYDERABAD: