Two held for posing as food safety officials, extortion in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Two women, allegedly impersonating Food Safety Wing (FSW) officials and human rights activists for extortion, were caught and handed over to police on Wednesday.

The Petbasheerabad police have taken the two accused — Boggula Sunitha (50) from Malakpet and Neeli Vijaya Laxmi (58) of Secunderabad — into custody. An FIR has been registered against them.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s (GHMC) Food Safety Wing recently received complaints that two women were posing as officials from the Food Safety Department and human rights bodies and inspecting hotels and restaurants, extorting money from them.

On Monday, GHMC received information that these individuals were visiting restaurants in the Alwal and Quthbullapur areas. The Food Safety Wing alerted the nearby restaurants and hotels, and the suspects were caught by the management of Gismat Jail Mandi Restaurant at Suchitra X Road. They were then handed over to Petbasheerabad police.