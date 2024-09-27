Unapproved DJ systems in processions will invite action, warns Hyderabad city police chief

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Commissioner of Police (CP) CV Anand on Thursday announced that strict legal action would be taken against those who violate instructions regarding the use of DJ systems and firecrackers in religious processions.

With an increasing number of complaints on loud DJ music being played during festivals, Anand held a roundtable meeting with the GHMC Commissioner Amrapali K, Hyderabad Collector Anudeep Durishetty, officials from the pollution control board and other political representatives.

Speaking to the media, the CP noted that the police received many complaints about large DJ equipment being used during festivals for long hours. “Use of these DJ systems has not only caused problems in law and order but also led to severe health problems among the public,” he said.

In this regard, the stakeholders agreed that a detailed report on the issue would be submitted to the government, the CP said.

Based on the instructions of the government, strict action will be taken against those who violate the rules, he added.

‘Multiple violations could result in licence suspension’

In light of concerns about drug trafficking, road safety and women’s security on private buses, Cyberabad Commissioner of Police (CP) Avinash Mohanty convened a coordination meeting with owners and managers of both inter-city and intra-city private bus travel agencies on Thursday. Stressing the importance of strict adherence to traffic regulations by bus drivers, Mohanty warned that violations could result in licence suspensions. He urged RTC to regularly evaluate the drivers’ skills and collect feedback from passengers. Telangana Anti Narcotics Bureau SP P Sai Chaitanya spoke about unauthorised parcels being transported on private buses, which are often linked to drug smuggling.