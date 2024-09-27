Wanted in drug cases, actor Abhishek arrested in Goa

HYDERABAD: Tollywood actor Abhishek, who was named as accused in two drug cases, was arrested by the Telangana police in Goa. He was brought to Hyderabad, produced before the court and sent to judicial remand, the police said.

According to sources in the Telangana Anti Narcotics Bureau (TGANB), a case against Abhishek was registered at SR Nagar police station in 2013 and the other at Jubilee Hills police station in 2017. “In 2018, the actor’s advocate passed away. Since then, he has not been attending court hearings and has been absconding in Goa,” a TGANB source told TNIE.

The actor had reportedly moved to Goa along with his wife and has been running a restaurant there.

Recently, a warrant was issued against the actor and the police traced his location and apprehended him. “He was handed over to the Hyderabad Central Crime Station for further proceedings,” an official shared.