Prudhvi Chandra shines at Osmania Medical College concert with Sahithi Chaganti

HYDERABAD: Osmania Medical College resonated with the electrifying voices of Prudhvi Chandra and Sahithi Chaganti during a recent Pronite concert. With his dynamic stage presence and soulful renditions, Prudhvi has become a prominent figure in Tollywood.

Known for his contributions to chart-topping hits from RRR, Bheemla Nayak, Vikram, and many others, he continues to captivate audiences. However, behind the powerhouse vocals and high-energy performances is a singer deeply passionate about music, evolving with every note.

In a candid conversation with CE, Prudhvi opened up about his musical journey and his love for performing. Reflecting on the Pronite concert, he shared, “College shows are some of my favourite venues to perform at. There’s just so much energy — so much noise and buzz. It takes me back to my own college days. Performing for students always feels special, and Osmania is no exception. I have a personal connection there as some of my old friends went to Osmania, so performing on that campus felt like coming full circle.”

He also expressed excitement about collaborating with Sahithi Chaganti, saying, “She’s one of the finest singers in Tollywood right now, and it’s been a blast working with her. She’s full of energy and lights up the stage, but even with all that energy, she’s incredibly precise with her notes. It’s awesome to work with her.”

Prudhvi’s musical journey began at a young age. He attributes his success to his gurus, who provided him with rigorous training in Carnatic classical and light music. His family’s support was crucial in allowing him to pursue his passion. “I got into reality shows, sent out demos, and that’s how my journey began. Looking back, I’m glad I stuck with my decision to pursue music. Sometimes things work out, sometimes they don’t, but I’m proud of where I am today,” he reflected.

Known for his deep voice, Prudhvi enjoys performing both soulful and powerful melodies that demand vocal strength. “I also love high-energy songs,” he added. Reflecting on the evolution of the music industry, Prudhvi noted the shift from cassettes and CDs to streaming platforms. “Music consumption has exploded. Independent musicians are doing great, and there are so many opportunities for live concerts and international gigs. Music has truly gone global,” he observed.