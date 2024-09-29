Three held for illegal drug supply to gym-goers in Telangana

HYDERABAD: A special zonal crime team on Saturday apprehended a 22-year-old AC technician at Asifnagar for illegally procuring 150 vials of mephentermine sulphate injection.

This injection is a cardiac stimulant used to increase blood pressure for medical procedures based on a doctor’s prescription. However, officials discovered that the drug was illegally stocked and sold to gym-goers for abuse in bodybuilding.

The accused, identified as Syed Affan, was handed over to the Drugs Control Administration for necessary action. The police noted that the drug can lead to serious health complications and side effects, such as systemic hypertension, anxiety and intoxication.

Meanwhile, the sleuths of DCA also identified two persons in Asifnagar and Karwan who were stocking the injection to sell it at exorbitant rates to gym-goers. The duo, Atif Khan and Ajay Singh, were charged with violating the Drugs and Cosmetics Act and 210 vials of the injection were seized from them.

The DCA officials said, “Abuse of mephentermine sulphate injections can result in various adverse effects, including psychosis, cardiovascular disorders, and the development of tolerance and dependence over time.”

Individuals involved in such cases may face imprisonment up to five years, the officials added.