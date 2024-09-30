Hyderabad hospital told to pay Rs 1.50 lakh for negligent eye care

HYDERABAD: The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission in Nalgonda has ordered a Hyderabad-based eye hospital and two doctors to jointly pay Rs 1.50 lakh, including Rs 1 lakh in compensation, for negligent treatment of complainant Kukudala Butchaiah’s eye.

In 2021, Butchaiah, a retired TGSRTC employee, was referred to Sree Netralaya Eye Hospital after being diagnosed with cataracts. Following surgery, he experience persistent water oozing from his right eye. The hospital assured him this was a common issue in older patients. Seeking a second opinion, Butchaiah visited another clinic, where doctors confirmed that water oozing post-surgery was abnormal. However, that clinic refused to treat him since they hadn’t operated on him.

Butchaiah returned to Sree Netralaya where he underwent an operation (Re-Dsek-Ka) conducted by another doctor., but continued to suffer. He was eventually referred to LV Prasad Eye Institute, where doctors diagnosed him with a dangerous infection known as pseudomonas and suggested he undergo another operation.

Later, they informed him that there was no NPL (no perception light) and has lost all vision in his right eye. They recommended annual check-ups to monitor his left eye, which was also at risk.

The Commission noted that the initial hospital failed to conduct necessary tests, resulting in Butchaiah’s vision loss, which significantly impacted his life. They ordered the parties to comply within 45 days, with interest accruing at 9% if the payment is delayed.