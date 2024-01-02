Inside an introvert’s world

Vennapusala Ramya By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Communication serves as a critical need, both in professional and personal spheres, especially in today’s fast-paced world. It reflects one’s attitude and personality. However, some individuals encounter challenges in communicating and are often labelled as introverts. As we observe World Introverts Day on January 2, let’s explore introverted behaviour and seek expert guidance to help break the communication barriers they might face.

The spectrum of introversion-extroversion exists as a continuous dimension of one’s personality, with most individuals falling somewhere between the two extremes. Ambiverts, showcasing both introverted and extroverted traits, are notably adaptable across different situations.

Introverts typically display sensitivity, introspection, and a preference for deeper emotional connections in their interactions. Dr Asfiya Kulsum, a Consultant Psychiatrist and Psychoanalytic Psychotherapist at Renova Hospitals, highlights, “Introverts, like everyone else, value social relationships. However, they are selective about their social circles and often require more ‘alone’ time. Despite possessing good social skills, introverts might retreat from social settings due to their lower inclination towards socialising, and their reserved behaviour might be misconstrued as low self-esteem by others.”

Further exploring the origins of introverted traits, it’s a blend of inherited predispositions and environmental influences like upbringing and social experiences. Dr Asfiya explains, “Behavioural patterns are significantly shaped by experiences. Positive social experiences in childhood might encourage an introvert to explore the higher end of their social spectrum, even if inherently introverted. Conversely, negative experiences could reinforce reclusive tendencies and quieter behaviours.”

Breaking free from introverted behaviour isn’t an instantaneous process, as highlighted by Dr Mazher Ali, a Consultant Psychiatrist at CARE Hospitals. “For an introvert, stepping out of their comfort zone is a gradual journey. Starting with small, manageable social interactions is a crucial initial step. This could involve attending intimate gatherings with close friends or joining interest-aligned clubs/groups. Prioritising self-care and setting personal boundaries can enhance comfort and confidence in social scenarios. It’s essential to acknowledge your pace and focus on activities that bring joy and fulfillment.”

It’s pivotal to discern between introversion and social anxiety. While introverts exhibit lower social desire and engagement, individuals with social anxiety desire social interaction but are hindered by fears of judgment and struggle to communicate and integrate socially.

