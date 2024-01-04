Works begin for high-level Moosarambagh bridge

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The frequent submergence of the Moosarambagh causeway during the rainy season due to overflowing water from River Musi, causing traffic congestion, will soon be a thing of the past.

The existing causeway is being demolished to make way for the construction of a new high-level bridge at Moosarambagh.

GHMC officials said that the Moosarambagh bridge will be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 52 crore. The overall length of the bridge would be 220 metres with two abutments and four piers. It will have six lanes, 20 20-metre carriageway, and a 3.5-metre sidewalk on each side. The total width including carriageway, and kerbs will be 29.5 metres.

On Tuesday, GHMC commissioner D Ronald Rose inspected the bridge works. He instructed the officials to complete the bridge on a war footing to make it available to the people. The necessary land acquisition should be completed at the earliest, officials were told.

Heavy rains in the catchment areas of the Esa and Musi rivers, coupled with the opening of floodgates of Himayat Sagar and Osman Sagar when the reservoir reaches its full tank level (FTL), often leads to the release of water downstream into the Musi. Consequently, water passes over the Moosarambagh bridge, forcing authorities to temporarily close the bridge.

The previous BRS government took the initiative to construct 15 new bridges across Musi and Esa and an amount of Rs 545 crore was sanctioned for the same.

In September 2023, former MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao laid the foundation stone for five six-lane bridges across the Musi River, including Moosarambagh. The other four bridges include Budvel IT Park on Esa, bridges at Manchirevula, HMDA Layout Uppal Bhagayath and Pratap Singaram, all onto Musi River.

